FET 2022 Result Date Postponed, Know When to Check Here

FET 2022 Result Postponed: As per the latest updates, the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has postponed the result date for Fellowship Entrance Test (FET). Now, candidates will be able to check and download the FET 2022 Result on March 7, 2023. Once the result is out, they will be able to access it on the official website i.e. natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in by entering the login credentials.

Earlier, the NBE FET Result 2022 was to be released on February 28, 2023. However, the authorities have adjourned the date. The authorities conducted the FET 2022 Exam on February 10, 2023. Examinees can check out the steps to check the scorecard here-

How to Download FET 2022 Result?

The NBE FET 2022 result will be out on March 7, 2023. Once declared, examinees will be able to check the result on the official website. They can go through these steps to access-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on FET 2022 Result link

Step 3: Now, enter the login credentials

Step 4: NBE FET 2022 Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the scorecard

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

How FET 2022 Selection will be Done?

As per the official instructions, selection to the fellowship programme is based on an entrance test and admission to the courses will be through centralized merit-based counselling. The trainee will go through a structured training programme, maintain a performance record book and undergo an examination at the end of the training.

On successfully qualifying the Fellowship Exit Examination, students will be awarded Fellow of National Board (FNB)/Fellow of National Board - Post Doctoral (FNB-PD) at the annual convocation of NBEMS.

