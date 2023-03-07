FET 2022 Result Releases, Know How to Download Here

NBE FET 2022 Result: As per the latest updates, the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the result for the Fellowship Entrance Examination (FET) today i.e. March 7, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check out the result on the official website i.e.natboard.edu.in. They can also access the FET 2022 result through the below-mentioned link.

FET 2022 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

March 7, 2023

Earlier, the authorities were about to announce the FET 2022 Result on February 28, 2023. However, the dates were postponed later. The NBE FET 2022 Result is expected to be out by today. Candidates can check out the steps to download the NBE FET 2022 result here.

How to Download FET 2022 Result?

The authorities are going to announce the FET 2022 Result by today i.e. March 7, 2023. Candidates can download the result by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Go to the examination section and choose FET

Step 3: Now, click on NBE FET 2022 result link

Step 4: Enter the login credentials

Step 5: The FET 2022 Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the scorecard

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

What is Selection Criteria for FET 2022?

The selection to the fellowship programme is based on an entrance test and admission to the courses will be through centralized merit-based counselling. The trainee will go through a structured training programme, maintain a performance record book and undergo an examination at the end of the training.

On successfully qualifying for the Fellowship Exit Examination, students will be awarded Fellow of National Board (FNB)/Fellow of National Board - Post Doctoral (FNB-PD).

