Schools and Colleges in few parts of Tamil Nadu closed due to extreme rainfall, Check details here

Tamil Nadu Rainfall: Rainfall in Tamil Nadu has been a concern in several parts of the state. With the weather department putting the state on a Heavy to Very Heavy rain alert the state has declared a holiday for a few parts for today - August 3, 2022. The holiday has been declared for schools, colleges in Nilgiris.

As per media reports a 40 member NDRF team arrived at the Nilgiris to begin the evacuation process while a team has also been prepared to meet any concerns which may arise due to the extremely heavy rainfall which is predicted in several parts of the state.

As per reports the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was rushed to Arakonam district on early Tuesday and have also been deployed to Conoor and Kothagiri in batches.

Landslides and falling trees are anticipated due to the continuous rains according to the District Collector SP Amrit who has declared a holiday for all the schools and colleges.

With rain continuing in several parts of Tamil Nadu citizens have been asked to take extra care. The weather department has also issued an alert for the next two days and predicted that the condition in the state can remain the same.

With schools and colleges closed the students and staff members have been advised to follow the new orders and stay in touch with their r respective institutions for further updates.

