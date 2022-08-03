    Schools and Colleges in few parts of Tamil Nadu closed due to extreme rainfall, Check details here

    Rainfall in Tamil Nadu has been a concern in several parts of the state. Students from the educational institutions have been asked to remain cautious of the weather and follow all the instructions.

    Updated: Aug 3, 2022 10:01 IST
    TN Schools closed due to rainfall
    TN Schools closed due to rainfall

    Tamil Nadu Rainfall: Rainfall in Tamil Nadu has been a concern in several parts of the state. With the weather department putting the state on a Heavy to Very Heavy rain alert the state has declared a holiday for a few parts for today - August 3, 2022. The holiday has been declared for schools, colleges in Nilgiris. 

    As per media reports a 40 member NDRF team arrived at the Nilgiris to begin the evacuation process while a team has also been prepared to meet any concerns which may arise due to the extremely heavy rainfall which is predicted in several parts of the state.

    As per reports the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was rushed to Arakonam district on early Tuesday and have also been deployed to Conoor and Kothagiri in batches.

    Landslides and falling trees are anticipated due to the continuous rains according to the District Collector SP Amrit who has declared a holiday for all the schools and colleges.

    With rain continuing in several parts of Tamil Nadu citizens have been asked to take extra care. The weather department has also issued an alert for the next two days and predicted that the condition in the state can remain the same. 

    With schools and colleges closed the students and staff members have been advised to follow the new orders and stay in touch with their r respective institutions for further updates.

    Also Read: CAT 2022 Registrations Begin Today at iimcat.ac.in, Know Details and Documents Required Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification