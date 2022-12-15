FMGE 2022: NBE Warns Against Frauds Selling December Question Papers on Social Media

FMGE 2022: As per the recent updates, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) has issued a notification against the social media frauds who are claiming to provide FMGE 2022 December session question papers in exchange for money. The fake social media post has been doing rounds on various online platforms to fool the candidates who will be appearing for Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) 2022 exam for the December session.

Further, NBEMS has stated that they will file a police complaint against the social media frauds and for their attempt to befool FMGE aspirants in the name of providing question papers for money. The officials have urged candidates not fall for such claims. They must keep visiting the official website for any updates regarding FMGE 2022 Dec session.

Notice Against Frauds Selling December FMGE Question Papers

As per the official notice released, it has been stated that - "A routine surf was conducted by NBEMS officials and it came to light that certain persons are fraudulently trying to deceive FMGE candidates through social media platforms." Further, it mentioned that some frauds on social media platforms are claiming to provide FMGE question papers for the upcoming December session exams in exchange for money.

However, the NBEMS has registered a police complaint against such fraudsters for misusing the NBEMS logo and for their attempt to fool FMGE candidates. Also, the applicants for FMGE December 2022 exam must be careful and not get fooled or misled by such fraud on social media. It is further advised that direct or indirect indulgence of any FMGE aspirant in any of such activities shall be appropriately dealt with by NBEMS.

FMGE 2022 December Exam

Earlier, the National Board of Education (NBE) revised the exam date of the FMGE December session 2022. Now, the entrance exam will be conducted on 20th January 2023. The decision to reschedule the FMGE exam 2022 has been taken due to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections by the Delhi State Election Commission. NBEMS conducts a screening test in June and December every year for Indians with medical degrees from foreign universities to qualify for practice medicine in India.

