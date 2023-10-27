FMGE 2024 To be Held in January, Check Notification, Eligibility Criteria Here

FMGE 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is expected to conduct the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) 2024 in Jnanuary 2024. NBE released a notification regarding the tentative schedule for the screening test on the official website.Candidates eligible to take the FMGE 2024 exams can check the schedule details here.

According to the official notification released candidates desirous to appear in next Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) are informed that the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the FMGE exams tentatively in January 2024. The exam will be held on a computer based platform at various test centers across the country.

The official notification regarding the tentative schedule for the FMGE 2024 exam is available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Students interested in applying can also check the official notification and eligibility criteria here.

FMGE 2024 Exam Notification - Click Here

FMGE 2024 Eligibility

The following is the eligibility criteria required in order for students to be eligible for FMGE 2024.

Candidates applying must be citizen of India or Overseas Citizen of India

The candidate should complete their primary medical qualification which is the recognized qualification for enrolment as medical practitioner in the country in which the institution awarding the said qualification is situated.

The result of final examination of the primary medical qualification should have been declared

The candidate should have obtained ‘Eligibility Certificate’ from the National Medical Commission (or the erstwhile Medical Council of India).

Canddiates must have cleared ‘National-Eligibility-cumEntrance Test for Admission to MBBS course

The FMGE 2024 application process will begin shortly. All those eligible to apply for the FMGE 2024 exams must note that completing the registration and application process is mandatory for them to be considered for admissions. The complete schedule for the FMGE 2024 exams will be announced by officials on the official website.

Also Read: Academic Bank of Credits: UGC ABC Surpasses 2 Crore Student Registrations Till Now, Check Tweet Here