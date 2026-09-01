FMGE 2026 Eligibility Certificate Applications Begin Today at nmc.org, Link to be Active at 10 AM
FMGE Eligibility Certificate applications will begin at 10 AM today, September 1. Candidates appearing for screening test must apply for the eligibility certificate through the link on the official NCM website.
The National Medical Commission will commence the application process to obtain the FMGE Eligibility Certificate today, September 1, 2026. According to the official notification, the applications will be available from 10 AM onward on the official website. Candidates appearing for the FMGE 2026 examination in October must make sure they apply for the eligibility certificate.
The last date for students to submit their FMGE 2026 Eligibility Certificate applications is September 30, 2026. It must be noted that obtaining the eligibility certificate is mandatory for students to appear for the FMGE 2026 screening test.
NMC Official Notification - Click Here
FMGE 2026 Eligibility Certificate Applications
The FMGE 2026 Eligibility Certificate application link will be available on the official website from 10 AM onwards. The link will be activated at https://application.nmc.org.in/register. As per the official notification, candidates are advised to read the instructions and guidelines carefully.
Candidates can also submit enquiries about their application status. As per the notifications, applicants can make enquiries about the status of the Eligibility application at: eligibility.regn@nmc.org.in and eligibility@nmc.org.in. While making such enquiries, all candidates are requested to provide their File Tracking Number, which was generated while submitting the application to NMC for issuance of the Eligibility Certificate.
Steps to Apply for FMGE 2026 Eligibility Certificate
Follow the steps provided below to submit the application for the FMGE Eligibility Certificate
Step 1: Visit the official website of NMC
Step 2: Click on FMGE Eligibility Certificate Application
Step 3: Click on the link and enter all required details
Step 4: Upload necessary documents
Step 5: Submit the requisite fee and then click on submit
FMGE 2026 Examination
It was recently decided that the FMGE examinations will be conducted thrice a year. According to this, NBEMS will be conducting the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) on October 31, 2026. It must also be noted that the FMGE, which was earlier scheduled to be conducted on January 9, 2027, will be rescheduled to a later date in January/February 2027. Details of the same will be announced later.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.