FMGE 2026 Eligibility Certificate Applications Begin Today at nmc.org, Link to be Active at 10 AM

The National Medical Commission will commence the application process to obtain the FMGE Eligibility Certificate today, September 1, 2026. According to the official notification, the applications will be available from 10 AM onward on the official website. Candidates appearing for the FMGE 2026 examination in October must make sure they apply for the eligibility certificate.

The last date for students to submit their FMGE 2026 Eligibility Certificate applications is September 30, 2026. It must be noted that obtaining the eligibility certificate is mandatory for students to appear for the FMGE 2026 screening test.

NMC Official Notification - Click Here

FMGE 2026 Eligibility Certificate Applications

The FMGE 2026 Eligibility Certificate application link will be available on the official website from 10 AM onwards. The link will be activated at https://application.nmc.org.in/register. As per the official notification, candidates are advised to read the instructions and guidelines carefully.