FMGE 2026: NBEMS Announces Exam Changes, Three Attempts A Year

NBEMS FMGE 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has announced changes for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE). As per the changes announced, an additional examination will be conducted towards the end of October 2026.

As per the notification issued, a meeting was conducted of the representatives of the AIMSA-FMSW and the officials of the NBEMS to discuss the issues faced by foreign medical graduates in the FMGE June 2026 session.