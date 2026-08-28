FMGE 2026: NBEMS Announces Exam Changes, Three Attempts A Year
NBEMS has introduced new changes to the FMGE Examinations. Starting next year three exams will be held head year. Check details here.
NBEMS FMGE 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has announced changes for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE). As per the changes announced, an additional examination will be conducted towards the end of October 2026.
As per the notification issued, a meeting was conducted of the representatives of the AIMSA-FMSW and the officials of the NBEMS to discuss the issues faced by foreign medical graduates in the FMGE June 2026 session.
The All India Medical Student Association (AIMSA), Foreign Medical Student Wing, has called off its protest following the announcement of several candidate-friendly measures relating to the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).— NBEMS (@NBEMS_Official) August 27, 2026
NBEMS remains committed to addressing the… pic.twitter.com/Y06EBluQdo
Changes introduced for FMGE Examination
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FMGE will be conducted by the end of October 2026, and from next year onwards, NBEMS will be conducting the FMGE examination thrice a year in December/Jan, April/May and August/September.
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The difficulty level of the question paper has been rationalised by increasing the number of questions with low/ moderate difficulty level. The proportion for questions will be 30:50:20 in terms of Low:Moderate:Difficult
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Exam fee has been reduced from the next examination onwards.
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Question IDs, correct answer IDs and response IDs marked along with the marks awarded will be published for each question on the applicant portal of each candidate.
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NBEMS will declare the number of video questions to be 14 only in FMGE June 2026 before the court of law in an ongoing matter before the High Court of Delhi.
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Request of representatives of FMGs in the grievance redressal committee of NBEMS in matters related to FMGE will be looked into by the governing body of the NBEMS
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Exam centre facilities will be made conducive for candidates, and necessary instructions will be issued to the technology partner of NBEMS
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An additional 1 minute per section in FMGE, up to a maximum of three minutes per shift, will be given to accommodate biometric attendance taken during the exam
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.