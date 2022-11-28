FMGE Admit Card Today at nbe.edu.in, Check details here

FMGE 2022 Admit Card: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be releasing the FMGE admit card today i.e. November 28, 2022. Candidates who are appearing for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in December session can check and download their admit cards on the NBEMS official portal.

As per the information published on the NBEMS online page, the FMGE screening test will be conducted on December 4, 2022. Applicants who have registered themselves for the FMGE exam should download their hall ticket today in order to appear for the December session.

FMGE Admit Card 2022 - Click Here

How to Download FMGE Admit Card 2022

Here are a few simple steps for aspiring candidates to download the FMGE hall ticket for the December session 2022-

Step 1 - Visit the official website of NBEMS natboard.edu.in

Step 2 - Click on the FMGE Admit Card 2022 link

Step 3 - Enter the Registration Number & Password

Step 5 - FMGE 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 6 - Download the FMGE admit card and carry it to the examination hall

Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the FMGE exam without the hall ticket of the same. It is mandatory for all the applicants to carefully check the details mentioned on their admit cards and bring admit cards at the time of the exam.

The FMGE hall ticket contains important details including the Candidate's Roll Number, DOB, Name of the Exam Centre along with its Address, Reporting time, etc. The students who have registered for the FMGE exam 2022 will have to check the NBEMS webpage for further reference.

The FMGE screening test will be conducted for foreign medical graduates who seek to get registered under the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The result of the same will be declared by December 30, 2022.

