FMGE December 2022: Application Image Correction Portal Open, Check at natboard.edu.in

FMGE December 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the application image correction window for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) December 2022 session. Candidates can rectify or change images given in the online application form through the official website of NBE- natboard.edu.in.

Moreover, the FMGE image correction will be available up to January 8, 2023. The incorrect or blurred images can be edited and changed multiple times before the deadline of this application image correction window. However, the last submitted information by the applicants will be automatically saved in the website records.

FMGE Image Correction Window 2022 - Click Here

As per the official notice issued by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), it has been observed that some of the candidates have still not uploaded their respective data such as their photographs, signatures and thumb impressions in the prescribed formats as per the Image Upload Instructions pursuant to the closure of the Selective and Final Edit Window on November 6, 2022.

Such candidates who have not completed the information to be submitted in the application form are required to rectify/edit the image(s) in their online application form during this final window process in the stipulated time period.

How to make Image Corrections in FMGE Applications 2022

All eligible candidates must necessarily do the corrections in the application forms for the December session 2022. There will be no further provision available after the specified time frame so make sure to submit applications with updated images latest by January 8, 2023. Here are a few steps to check and correct the FMGE application image 2022.

Step 1 - Go through the official NBE website - natboard.edu.in

Step 2 - Choose the FMGE December 2022 link available on the homepage

Step 3 - Enter the necessary login details and click on submit

Step 4 - Make changes or modify the application image

Step 5 - Carefully re-check and submit the changes done by you

Step 6 - Finally, download the FMGE application confirmation page and take a printout of the same

While uploading the FMGE 2022 application images in the application form, in case the candidate fails to rectify or faces any issue or the correction found is not in accordance with the guidelines prescribed by the NBE then the application will not be approved. This is the last chance for the aspirants as no other opportunity after the deadline to rectify the incorrect images will be given by NBE.

