FMGE December 2023 Application Starts Tomorrow, Check Steps To Apply Here

FMGE December 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will start the application process for the Foreign Medical Graduate examination (FMGE) for the December session tomorrow: October 16, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the FMGE exam 2023 can register themselves by filling out the application form through the official website - natboard.edu.in.

As per the released notice, all candidates requiring Eligibility certificates are requested to apply through the National Medical Commission's website. An incomplete application will not be processed and shall be summarily rejected. Thereafter the portal for applying the application shall be closed.

FMGE December 2023 Application Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the FMGE December exam 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Online submission of application October 16, 2023 (from 9 am onwards) Last date to submit the FMGE December application form October 25, 2023 (till 6 pm)

How to apply for FMGE December 2023 online?

Candidates who are interested in applying for the FMGE December exam 2023 can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill out the registration form online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE - natboard.edu.in

Step 2: After this, click on the examinations tab and then search for the FMGE December 2023 link available

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Register using the necessary details and then login to your account and fill out the application form

Step 5: Make the payment of application fees and upload the valid documents

Step 6: Click on the submit button and download the FMGE December application confirmation page for further use

