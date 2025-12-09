FMGE December 2025 Application Edit Window at natboard.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here

FMGE December 2025 Application Edit Window: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will open the FMGE December 2025 application edit window today, December 9, 2025. Candidates who have already completed the FMGE December 2025 online application process can make necessary changes to their application form from today onwards.

As per the schedule released, the FMGE December 2025 application edit window will be available until December 11, 2025. Candidates can make changes to any fields except the name, nationality, email, mobile number and test city.

The window for candidates to make changes to the application form is available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also make the changes to the FMGE December 2025 applications through the direct link given here.