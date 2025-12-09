FMGE December 2025 Application Edit Window at natboard.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here

Key Points
- Last date for candidates to make changes to FMGE December 2025 applications is December 11
- FMGE December 2025 session exam to be held on January 17, 2025
- FMGE Final Selective Edit Window to be available from December 29 to 31, 2025
FMGE December 2025 Application Edit Window: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will open the FMGE December 2025 application edit window today, December 9, 2025. Candidates who have already completed the FMGE December 2025 online application process can make necessary changes to their application form from today onwards.
As per the schedule released, the FMGE December 2025 application edit window will be available until December 11, 2025. Candidates can make changes to any fields except the name, nationality, email, mobile number and test city.
The window for candidates to make changes to the application form is available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also make the changes to the FMGE December 2025 applications through the direct link given here.
FMGE December 2025 Application Edit Window - Click Here
Steps to Make Changes to FMGE December 2025 Applications
According to the official notification, candidates can make changes to the FMGE December 2025 applications through the login link available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to make the necessary changes
Step 1: Visit the official website of FMGE
Step 2: Click on the login window
Step 3: Enter the application id and password
Step 4: Click on the fields open for editing and make the required changes
Step 5: Save the changes made and submit
FMGE 2025 Schedule
The FMGE December 2025 session exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 17, 2026. According to the schedule available, Final Selective Edit Window to rectify will open from December 29 to 31, 2025. The FMGE December 2025 admit card will be available for download from January 14, 2026.
Edit Window for All Payment Success
Applications (Any
information/documents can be edited
except Name, Nationality, Email, Mobile
number and Test City)
09.12.2025 to 11.12.2025
Final Selective Edit Window to rectify
Deficient/Incorrect Images
• Photograph
• Signatures
• Thumb Impression
29.12.2025 to 31.12.2025
Opportunity to rectify deficiencies
related to the documents upload in the
application:
1. Primary Medical Qualification
Certificate (PMQC)
2. Apostille/Attestation of PMQC by
Indian embassy concerned
3. Eligibility Certificate or Admission
Letter
4. Proof of Citizenship
Through Online Deficient Document
Submission Portal
(https://exam.natboard.edu.in/fmge.php)
Portal will be closed on 02.01.2026, 11:55 PM
(No further opportunity shall be given)
Informing the test city to the Applicants
02.01.2026
Issue of Admit Cards
14.01.2026
Examination Date
17.01.2026
Declaration of Result
17.02.2026
