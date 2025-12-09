CG Police Result 2025 OUT
FMGE December 2025 Application Edit Window at natboard.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 9, 2025, 15:04 IST

FMGE December 2025 application edit window is available until December 11, 2025. Candidates can make necessary changes through login link at natboard.edu.in. 

FMGE December 2025 Application Edit Window at natboard.edu.in
Key Points

  • Last date for candidates to make changes to FMGE December 2025 applications is December 11
  • FMGE December 2025 session exam to be held on January 17, 2025
  • FMGE Final Selective Edit Window to be available from December 29 to 31, 2025

FMGE December 2025 Application Edit Window: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will open the FMGE December 2025 application edit window today, December 9, 2025. Candidates who have already completed the FMGE December 2025 online application process can make necessary changes to their application form from today onwards. 

As per the schedule released, the FMGE December 2025 application edit window will be available until December 11, 2025. Candidates can make changes to any fields except the name, nationality, email, mobile number and test city.

The window for candidates to make changes to the application form is available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also make the changes to the FMGE December 2025 applications through the direct link given here.

FMGE December 2025 Application Edit Window - Click Here

Steps to Make Changes to FMGE December 2025 Applications

According to the official notification, candidates can make changes to the FMGE December 2025 applications through the login link available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to make the necessary changes

Step 1: Visit the official website of FMGE

Step 2: Click on the login window

Step 3: Enter the application id and password

Step 4: Click on the fields open for editing and make the required changes

Step 5: Save the changes made and submit

FMGE 2025 Schedule

The FMGE December 2025 session exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 17, 2026. According to the schedule available, Final Selective Edit Window to rectify will open from December 29 to 31, 2025. The FMGE December 2025 admit card will be available for download from January 14, 2026. 

Edit Window for All Payment Success

Applications (Any

information/documents can be edited

except Name, Nationality, Email, Mobile

number and Test City)

09.12.2025 to 11.12.2025

Final Selective Edit Window to rectify

Deficient/Incorrect Images

• Photograph

• Signatures

• Thumb Impression

29.12.2025 to 31.12.2025

Opportunity to rectify deficiencies

related to the documents upload in the

application:

1. Primary Medical Qualification

Certificate (PMQC)

2. Apostille/Attestation of PMQC by

Indian embassy concerned

3. Eligibility Certificate or Admission

Letter

4. Proof of Citizenship

Through Online Deficient Document

Submission Portal


(https://exam.natboard.edu.in/fmge.php)


Portal will be closed on 02.01.2026, 11:55 PM


(No further opportunity shall be given)

Informing the test city to the Applicants

02.01.2026

Issue of Admit Cards

14.01.2026

Examination Date

17.01.2026

Declaration of Result

17.02.2026

 Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Extended, Enter Allotment Options at mcc.nic.in

 

 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

