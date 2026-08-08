FMGE June 2026: Centre Responds to Exam Centre Videos, Heatwave Concerns

The Centre has clarified the FMGE June 2026 exam pattern, pass percentage and exam centre arrangements after complaints from candidates. Read the article to know more details.

The Centre has responded to complaints related to the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination held on June 28, 2026. The clarification came in the lok sabha after many candidates raised concerns about the exam pattern, difficulty level, low pass rate, answer key, transparency and facilities at exam centre. The government said the exam was conducted as per rules and added that video based questions were already shown to candidates in the official demo test before the exam. Read the article to know further details. FMGE June 2026 Pattern and Pass Percentage Clarified According to the government the FMGE is conducted by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences. It is held under the scoring test regulations for foreign medical graduates who want provisional or permanent registration with the National Medical Commission or State Medical Commission or State Medical Councils. The syllabus is based on the competency based undergraduate MBBS curriculum set by NMC.

The government said the video based questions were not introduced without notice. It explained that this format had already been included in the official demo test released before the June 2026 exam. The purpose of the demo was to help candidates understand the exam interface and pattern in advance. The government also corrected the pass rate figure. It said the overall FMGE June 2026 pass percentage was 12.78 percent and not 12.40 percent as mentioned in the complaints. It also said that more than 35 percent of fresh candidates who appeared for the first time passed the exam. According to the government the final pass rate depends on the quality of medical education, the knowledge of candidates and their performance in the test. NBEMS Responds on Answer Key and Exam Centre Complaints Candidates had complained about the long paper, the lack of answer key release and poor arrangements during the heatwave. In reply the government said NBEMS had audited exam centres before the test to check readiness and required facilities. It added that extra cooling arrangements including cooler were provided where needed based on local weather. Drinking water was also made available to candidates in both shifts.