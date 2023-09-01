FMGE June Result 2023: Pass certificates to be distributed from Sept 13, download entry slip at natboard.edu.in

FMGE June Result 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will start distributing the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June pass certificates from September 13, 2023. Candidates who qualified in FMGE June 2023 exam can download the entry slip at natboard.edu.in to get their respective pass certificates as per the schedule.

The FMGE pass certificates will be issued in person at the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) office at PSP Area, Sector-09, Dwarka, New Delhi till September 27, 2023 as per the schedule prescribed on the entry slip of each individual candidate.

Who will be issued the FMGE Pass Certificate 2023 for the June Session?

As per the notice released, the pass certificate will be issued only on the production of prescribed documents and on verification of identity, including biometrics/Face ID. Candidates are required to bring the printout of the entry slip to get entry at the NBEMS office. The entry slip is available on the official website. Also, they can download it by clicking on link mentioned above.

How to download FMGE 2023 Entry Slip?

All qualified candidates will not be allowed to collect their pass certificates without carrying their FMGE entry slips. They can follow the steps below to know how to download:

Step 1: Go to the official website: natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to Public Notice and click on - Distribution of FMGE (Screening Test) June 2023 Pass Certificate

Step 4: A pdf will appear on the screen

Step 5: In the pdf, click on the download link of entry slip

Step 6: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 7: Enter - roll number and date of birth

Step 8: The entry slip will appear on the screen. Download the same

What if candidates fail to collect pass certificates of FMGE 2023 as per the specified schedule?

Those who fail to collect their certificates as per the prescribed schedules should not turn up to collect it on any other day of their choice. They will be required to seek prior approval from NBEMS for the revised schedule of collection of the pass certificate by sending a request to the Communication Web portal (CWP) of NBEMS.

