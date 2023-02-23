FNB Exit Exam 2022 Registration Begins at natboard.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here

NBE FNB Exit Exam 2022 Registration: As per the latest updates, the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the registrations for the Fellow of National Board (FNB) Exit Examination. Candidates who are willing to apply for NBE FNB Exit Exam 2022 can do the same on the official website i.e. natboard.edu.in. They must verify all the details carefully before submitting the application form.

However, the authorities will close the registration window for Fellowship Exit Exam 2022 on March 14, 2023, by 11.55 pm. Thus, eligible candidates must apply for the exam before the deadline. The FNB Exit Exam 2022 will be conducted in either March or April. Registered candidates shall be informed about the same through the admit cards on the Online Exit Examinations Portal (OEEP) account.

NBE FNB Exit Exam 2022 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for FNB Exit Exam 2022?

The authorities have started the registrations for NBE FNB 2022 exam. Eligible can register on the official website by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, choose the FNB exam

Step 3: Now, click on candidate login and register yourself

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered username and password

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

NBE FNB Exit Exam 2022

FNB Exit Exam 2022 theory part will be held for 3 hours and consists of 10 questions with 10 marks each. However, the practical exam will be for 300 marks and includes a clinical exam and viva. The board has informed that no request regarding change in allotted centers will be entertained.

