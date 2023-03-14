    FNB Exit Exam 2022: Registrations Closes Today, Apply at natboard.edu.in

    NBEMS will close the admission process for FNB Exit Exam 2022 today, March 14, 2023. Candidates who are wishing to apply for the NBE FNB 2022 exams can apply by visiting the official website- natboard.edu.in. Check complete details here

    Updated: Mar 14, 2023 12:29 IST
    FNB Exit Examination 2022

    FNB Exit Exam 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will close the registration process for NBE Fellowship in National Board (FNB) 2022 examinations today, March 14, 2023. Those interested candidates who are wishing to apply for the NBE FNB 2022 exams can apply by visiting the official website- natboard.edu.in.

    NBE FNB Examination 2022 Registrations  - Direct Link 

    As per the official notification, students who are appearing for the NBE FNB Exit Examination 2022 can fill out the admission application form by 11.55 pm today, March 14, 2023.

    FNB Exit Examination 2022 Important Dates

    Students who are appearing for the Fellowship in National Board (FNB) 2022 examinations can check the important dates in the table given below.

    Events

    Dates

    Last Date to Submit FNB Exit Exam 2022 Registration Form

    March 14, 2023

    Date of FNB Exit Examination 2022 

    March / April 2023

    Fellowship Exit Exam 2022 Official Notice - Direct Link 

    FNB Exit Exam 2022 Examination Fees

    According to the official notification, students are required to make an online payment of Rs 6,000 as an examination fee at the time of the registration process. 

    FNB Exit Exam 2022 Scheme

    According to the information bulletin released on the website, the theory examination comprises one paper with a maximum mark of 100. In addition, there are 10 short notes of 10 marks each in the theory paper. The maximum time permitted to the students will be a duration of 3 hours. The practical exam comprises of clinical examination including viva and the theory examination comprises four papers with maximum marks of 100 each.

