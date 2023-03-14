FNB Exit Exam 2022: Registrations Closes Today, Apply at natboard.edu.in

FNB Exit Exam 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will close the registration process for NBE Fellowship in National Board (FNB) 2022 examinations today, March 14, 2023. Those interested candidates who are wishing to apply for the NBE FNB 2022 exams can apply by visiting the official website- natboard.edu.in.

NBE FNB Examination 2022 Registrations - Direct Link

As per the official notification, students who are appearing for the NBE FNB Exit Examination 2022 can fill out the admission application form by 11.55 pm today, March 14, 2023.

FNB Exit Examination 2022 Important Dates

Students who are appearing for the Fellowship in National Board (FNB) 2022 examinations can check the important dates in the table given below.

Events Dates Last Date to Submit FNB Exit Exam 2022 Registration Form March 14, 2023 Date of FNB Exit Examination 2022 March / April 2023

Fellowship Exit Exam 2022 Official Notice - Direct Link

FNB Exit Exam 2022 Examination Fees

According to the official notification, students are required to make an online payment of Rs 6,000 as an examination fee at the time of the registration process.

FNB Exit Exam 2022 Scheme

According to the information bulletin released on the website, the theory examination comprises one paper with a maximum mark of 100. In addition, there are 10 short notes of 10 marks each in the theory paper. The maximum time permitted to the students will be a duration of 3 hours. The practical exam comprises of clinical examination including viva and the theory examination comprises four papers with maximum marks of 100 each.

