From Rural Classrooms to an AI University: Karnataka’s AI Blueprint

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Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar talks about the first AI education plan which is not constrained to towns and city but also expans to rural classrooms, ahead of Bengaluru Tech Summit. Scroll down to know more about Karnataka's AI blueprint.

Karnataka’s Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is headstrong in building long term industry partnerships and strengthen the state’s artificial intelligence ecosystem. Bangalore, the tech capital of India, is going to have the first government driven AI University in the country. The government wants this reputation to travel beyond city limits, and reach rural classrooms. Ahead of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, the chief minister addressed the industry leaders to lay out the next phase of the AI ecosystem. He wants to impart AI education not only to students studying in cities but also to rural children. He has asked companies to invest into rural schools and assured that the state is working on a dedicated curriculum to support this. Shivakumar said that he wants to introduce AI learning from Class 6 onwards so that it is embedded early in the school system and is not treated as the college-level specialization.

During the CEO’s breakfast meeting, he said that city’s biggest strength is the talent pool and innovation ecosystem. He also informed that government is already in discussion with Google on this project. “We want to take AI to our children and we want to take it to the rural children. This is why I have request all of them to invest in rural schools, not in the towns. So, we want a curriculum also, we will be planning for that”, he said. As per the announcement made on July 14, 2026 at ‘Google I/O Connect India 2026’, the Karnataka Chief Minister said that the date of establishing the AI university is yet to be announced. But the vision is to expand the infrastructure beyond cities and towns. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Biocon Executive Chairperson, also said, “Bangalore is certainly the AI capital of the country. And I think what we want to do with AI, the way we are going about creating the architecture and ecosystem, is really commendable.”