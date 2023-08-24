G20 Summit 2023: DU to organise programmes in various colleges from August 28 to November 29

  1. Home
G20 Summit 2023: Delhi University Culture Council has selected 18 nodal centres with 15 colleges and 3 departments to organise the G20 programmes. Each nodal centre has been assigned one country from the G-20 countries. This will be held from August 28 to November 29 to celebrate India's presidency in G20. Check updates here

Updated: Aug 24, 2023 14:31 IST
G-20 Summit: The University of Delhi (DU) will be organising a series of cultural and academic events centred around the G20 summit. With India holding the G20 presidency, the DU Culture Council has selected 18 nodal centres with 15 colleges and 3 departments to commemorate the occasion. The G-20 summit programmes will be held from August 28 to November 29, 2023. 

Each nodal centre has been assigned one country from the G-20 countries as per DU. The vice chancellor presented G-20 flags to all the nodal centres. According to the university, the annual report of the culture council was also released on the occasion. 

DU colleges hosting G20 countries

The university stated that activities planned under this programme include cultural programmes, seminars, debates on contemporary issues, seminars on business and trade, and other relevant activities. It will organise academic and cultural programmes from August 28 to November 29 in 15 colleges and 3 departments.

G20 countries

Colleges

Dates

United States of America

Deen Dayal Upadhyay

August 28 to 29

South Africa

Zakir Hussain Delhi (Evening)

September 14 to 15

China

Sri Aurobindo (Day)

September 20

Canada

Zakir Hussain Delhi

September 22

France

Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences

September 26

European Union

Miranda House

September 27

Indonesia

Satyavati Evening College

October 5 to 6

Mexico

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar College

October 10

Saudi Arabia

Arabic department

October 11 to 12

Brazil

Anthropology Department

October 16 to 17

Japan

Anthropology Department

October 16 to 17

Italy

Aditi College

October 18

Russia

Bharti College

October 27

Germany

PGDAV (Evening)

October 31

Australia

Kirori Mal

November 2 to 3

Republic of Korea

Indraprastha College for Women

November 7 to 8

Turkey

Persian department

November 14

Argentina

Janaki Devi Memorial

November 20

United Kingdom

Lakshmi Bai

November 28 to 29

Delhi University begins new academic session

The University of Delhi (DU) has started its new academic session for undergraduate (UG) students. The university welcomed a total of 64,288 students who have been confirmed for admission to its various undergraduate programmes. The DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh conveyed his wishes to the newly admitted students. As per reports, the top five programmes selected by students were BCom (hons), BCom, BA (hons) political science, BA (hons) economics, and BA (Hons) English. 

