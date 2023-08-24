G20 Summit 2023: DU to organise programmes in various colleges from August 28 to November 29

G-20 Summit: The University of Delhi (DU) will be organising a series of cultural and academic events centred around the G20 summit. With India holding the G20 presidency, the DU Culture Council has selected 18 nodal centres with 15 colleges and 3 departments to commemorate the occasion. The G-20 summit programmes will be held from August 28 to November 29, 2023.

Each nodal centre has been assigned one country from the G-20 countries as per DU. The vice chancellor presented G-20 flags to all the nodal centres. According to the university, the annual report of the culture council was also released on the occasion.

DU colleges hosting G20 countries

The university stated that activities planned under this programme include cultural programmes, seminars, debates on contemporary issues, seminars on business and trade, and other relevant activities. It will organise academic and cultural programmes from August 28 to November 29 in 15 colleges and 3 departments.

G20 countries Colleges Dates United States of America Deen Dayal Upadhyay August 28 to 29 South Africa Zakir Hussain Delhi (Evening) September 14 to 15 China Sri Aurobindo (Day) September 20 Canada Zakir Hussain Delhi September 22 France Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences September 26 European Union Miranda House September 27 Indonesia Satyavati Evening College October 5 to 6 Mexico Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar College October 10 Saudi Arabia Arabic department October 11 to 12 Brazil Anthropology Department October 16 to 17 Japan Anthropology Department October 16 to 17 Italy Aditi College October 18 Russia Bharti College October 27 Germany PGDAV (Evening) October 31 Australia Kirori Mal November 2 to 3 Republic of Korea Indraprastha College for Women November 7 to 8 Turkey Persian department November 14 Argentina Janaki Devi Memorial November 20 United Kingdom Lakshmi Bai November 28 to 29

Delhi University begins new academic session

The University of Delhi (DU) has started its new academic session for undergraduate (UG) students. The university welcomed a total of 64,288 students who have been confirmed for admission to its various undergraduate programmes. The DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh conveyed his wishes to the newly admitted students. As per reports, the top five programmes selected by students were BCom (hons), BCom, BA (hons) political science, BA (hons) economics, and BA (Hons) English.

