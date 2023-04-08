GAT B 2023 Application Correction Window Opens, Know How to Edit Here

GAT B 2023 Application Correction Window: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET 2023) today i.e. April 8, 2023. Candidates who wish to make corrections can visit the official website i.e. nta.ac.in or dbt.nta.ac.in. They must note that the authorities will close the edit window tomorrow i.e. April 9, 2023, by 11.50 pm.

The exam will be conducted via a computer-based test (CBT) mode, and the language of the question paper will be English. The GAT-B and GAT-BET exams will be held in 2 different shifts, each having three hours. The first shift is for GAT-B applicants and will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM. Whereas, GAT BET candidates will appear in the second shift i.e. 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

GAT B 2023/BET Important Dates

Exam Application form Deadline Application fees Deadline Correction facility GAT-B 2023 April 5 up to 5 PM April 5 up to 11.50 PM April 8 to 9 up to 11:50 PM Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) April 5 up to 5 PM April 5 up to 11.50 PM April 8 to 9 up to

GAT B/BET 2023 Application Edit Form-Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Edit GAT B 2023 Application Form?

Applicants who have made some mistakes in the application form can edit the same by visiting the official website. They can check out the following steps for modification-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. dbt.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the GAT B/BET correction link

Step 3: Paid candidates can log in with application no. and password

Step 4: The GAT B application form will appear on the screen

Step 5: Make the necessary changes

Step 6: Save the changes and preview the form once

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

