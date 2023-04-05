GAT-B, BET 2023 Application Window Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

GAT-B, BET 2023 Applications 2023: The NTA GAT-B (Graduate Aptitude Test - Biotechnology) and BET (Biotechnology Eligibility Test) applications are to close today - April 5, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for the PG programmes in Biotechnology can visit the official website of NTA to complete the applications.

The NTA GAT-B and BET applications are to be submitted online mode only. Students applying need to have a valid email id and mobile number which has to be entered in the registration link. NTA is scheduled to conduct the GAT-B and BET exams on April 23, 2023.

The GAT-B and BET 2023 application form is available on the official website - dbt.nta.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to complete the GAT-B and BET 2023 registration and application process.

GAT-B, BET 2023 Applications Direct Link - Click Here

GAT-B and BET 2023 Application Fee

The application fee for the GAT-B and BET 2023 exams is to be submitted in online mode. Along with submitting the application form students also submit the application fee. Candidates can check the application fee details below.

Category Fee General Category Rs. 1200 SC, ST, PwD Rs. 600

Candidates must note that students appearing for both exams will have to pay double of the registration fee.

GAT-B and BET 2023 Application Process

The GAT-B and BET 2023 applications are to be submitted online mode. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to complete the application form

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA

Step 2: Click on GAT-B and BET exams

Step 3: Click on the application link

Step 4: Enter the details in the registration link

Step 5: Fill out the GAT-B and BET 2023 application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

GAT-B and BET 2023 exam details

The GAT-B and BET 2023 exams will be conducted on April 23, 2023. While the GAT-B exams will be conducted from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm, the BET exam will be conducted from 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm. The exams are being conducted for 3 hours in the CBT mode.

Also Read: CUET UG 2023 Recorded 41 Percent Increase in Registration, Over 16 Lakh Students Registered, Says UGC Chief