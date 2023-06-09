GAT-B, BET Scorecard 2023 Out at dbt.nta.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
National Testing Agency has issued the scorecards of the GAT - B and BET 2023 exams in online mode. Candidates who have given the entrance exams can download their scorecards at dbt.nta.ac.in. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 9, 2023 17:09 IST
GAT-B, BET Scorecard 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the scorecards of the Graduate Aptitude Test - Biotechnology (GAT - B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) exam 2023 in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the GAT B and BET entrance exams can check and download their respective scorecards from the official website- dbt.nta.ac.in. 

Candidates need to enter required login details such as application number and password or application number and date of birth to download the GAT B and BET scorecards online. The examination authority conducted the GAT-B and BET exams on May 13, 2023.  

GAT-B and BET Scorecard 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details mentioned on the GAT-B, BET scorecard 2023

Candidates are advised to cross-check the below-given details that are provided on the GAT-B and BET scorecards.

Candidate’s Name 

Application Number 

Roll number

Course name

Marks obtained by the candidate

Qualifying status (pass or fail)

Rank secured by the candidate

    

How to download GAT-B, BET 2023 scorecard online?

Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check and download the GAT-B, BET 2023 scorecard from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website - dbt.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: After the click on the direct link to check the GAT-B scorecard and BET scorecard available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen, fill out the required details such as application number and password or date of birth

Step 4: After this enter the security pin and click on the sign-in button to proceed further

Step 5: The GAT-B and BET scorecard 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details and print a hard copy for future use

