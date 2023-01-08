GATE 2023: Admit Card to Release Tomorrow, Know How to Download

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will release the GATE 2023 admit card tomorrow, January 9, 2023, in online mode. Interested candidates who are appearing for the GATE 2023 to get admission into Engineering courses can check and download the GATE 2O23 admit card through the official website.

According to the official notification released on the website, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) was earlier scheduled to be released on January 3, 2023, but it got postponed due to some technical issues.

As per the recent updates, candidates who are eligible and registered for the GATE 2023 exam will be able to download the admit card in online mode from the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

How to Download GATE 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates who are appearing for the GATE 2023 examination, need to login with their GATE enrollment number and password to download the GATE admit card 2023. Go through the below-given steps to know how to download the GATE 2023 hall ticket.

Step 1: Visit the GATE's official website - gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Enter the necessary details i.e. enrollment number and password

Step 3: Now, click on the GATE 2023 login

Step 4: Click on the link to download the GATE 2023 hall ticket

Step 5: The GATE 2023 admit card will be downloaded in PDF

Step 6: Take a printout of the GATE 2023 Admit card

GATE 2023 Exam Guidelines

Candidates who are appearing for the GATE examination to get admission into Engineering programmes are required to carry the GATE 2023 hall ticket on the exam day. However, no candidate will get entry without a GATE 2023 admit card.

GATE 2023 Exam Schedule

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the GATE 2023 exam schedule on the official website.

Important Events Dates GATE 2023 Hall Ticket Release January 9, 2023 GATE 2023 Examination February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023 GATE 2023 Answer Key February 21, 2023 GATE 2023 Result March 16, 2023

Points to be Noted for GATE 2023

There are some important points for students to keep in mind before appearing for the GATE 2023 examination.

Those interested candidates who are appearing for the GATE 2023 examination should be noted that GATE 2023 admit card is compulsory to carry at the GATE test centre.

Make sure that all the details that are mentioned in the GATE 2023 hall ticket are correct.

Don't forget to bring at least two hard copies of the GATE 2023 admit card to the examination centre.

