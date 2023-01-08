    GATE 2023: Admit Card to Release Tomorrow, Know How to Download

    GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Kanpur (IIT) will issue the GATE Admit Card 2023 tomorrow, January 9, 2023, on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in.Check complete details here

    GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will release the GATE 2023 admit card tomorrow, January 9, 2023, in online mode. Interested candidates who are appearing for the GATE 2023 to get admission into Engineering courses can check and download the GATE 2O23 admit card through the official website.

    According to the official notification released on the website, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) was earlier scheduled to be released on January 3, 2023, but it got postponed due to some technical issues.

    GATE 2023 Registrations - Direct Link

    As per the recent updates, candidates who are eligible and registered for the GATE 2023 exam will be able to download the admit card in online mode from the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

    How to Download GATE 2023 Admit Card?

    Candidates who are appearing for the GATE 2023 examination, need to login with their GATE enrollment number and password to download the GATE admit card 2023. Go through the below-given steps to know how to download the GATE 2023 hall ticket.

    Step 1: Visit the GATE's official website - gate.iitk.ac.in

    Step 2: Enter the necessary details i.e. enrollment number and password 

    Step 3: Now, click on the GATE 2023 login

    Step 4: Click on the link to download the GATE 2023 hall ticket

    Step 5: The GATE 2023 admit card will be downloaded in PDF 

    Step 6: Take a printout of the GATE 2023 Admit card 

    GATE 2023 Exam Guidelines

    Candidates who are appearing for the GATE examination to get admission into Engineering programmes are required to carry the GATE 2023 hall ticket on the exam day. However, no candidate will get entry without a GATE 2023 admit card. 

    GATE 2023 Exam Schedule

    The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the GATE 2023 exam schedule on the official website.

    Important Events

    Dates

    GATE 2023 Hall Ticket Release 

    January 9, 2023

    GATE 2023 Examination

    February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023

    GATE 2023 Answer Key

    February 21, 2023

    GATE 2023 Result

    March 16, 2023

    Points to be Noted for GATE 2023

    There are some important points for students to keep in mind before appearing for the GATE 2023 examination.

    • Those interested candidates who are appearing for the GATE 2023 examination should be noted that GATE 2023 admit card is compulsory to carry at the GATE test centre. 
    • Make sure that all the details that are mentioned in the GATE 2023 hall ticket are correct.
    • Don't forget to bring at least two hard copies of the GATE 2023 admit card to the examination centre.

