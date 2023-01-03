GATE 2023: Admit Card Today at gate.iitk.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

GATE 2023 Admit Card Today: Indian Institute of Kanpur, will be releasing the GATE 2023 Admit Card Today - January 3, 2023. All those who have successfully completed the GATE 2023 Registration and Application process will be able to download the admit card through the link given on the official website.

The GATE 2023 Examinations are scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. Candidates must note that the GATE 2023 Admit Card is a mandatory document that has to be produced at the exam centre along with a valid photo id proof.

The link for candidates to download the GATE 2023 Admit Card will be available on the official website gate.iitk.ac.in. A direct link for candidates to download the GATE 2023 Admit Card will also be available on this page as and when the link is made available online.

GATE 2023 Admit Card - Direct Link Available Soon

How to download GATE 2023 Admit Card

The GATE 2023 Admit Card will be made available on the official website today. To download the admit card candidates are required to visit the official website and login or follow the steps given here to download the admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2023

Step 2: Click on the GATE 2023 Admit Card link

Step 3: Enter the GATE Enrollment ID and Password

Step 4: The GATE 2023 Admit Card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the GATE 2023 Admit Card for further reference

Details Mentioned on GATE 2023 Admit Card

The GATE 2023 Admit Card will consist of the details of the students along with the candidate details and exam details. Candidates when downloading the GATE 2023 Admit Card must make sure to cross-check all the data given

Candidate name and roll number

Name of examination

Exam centre name and address

Exam centre zone

Examination subject details

Reporting time to exam centre

Exam schedule and timing

Instructions for candidates

The GATE 2023 Examinations are scheduled to be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 of the exam will be conducted fom 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM while the second shift will be conducted from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

