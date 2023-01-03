GATE 2023: Admit Card Today at gate.iitk.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

GATE 2023 Admit Card Today: Indian Institute of Kanpur, will be releasing the GATE 2023 Admit Card Today - January 3, 2023. All those who have successfully completed the GATE 2023 Registration and Application process will be able to download the admit card through the link given on the official website.
The GATE 2023 Examinations are scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. Candidates must note that the GATE 2023 Admit Card is a mandatory document that has to be produced at the exam centre along with a valid photo id proof.
The link for candidates to download the GATE 2023 Admit Card will be available on the official website gate.iitk.ac.in. A direct link for candidates to download the GATE 2023 Admit Card will also be available on this page as and when the link is made available online.
GATE 2023 Admit Card - Direct Link Available Soon
How to download GATE 2023 Admit Card
The GATE 2023 Admit Card will be made available on the official website today. To download the admit card candidates are required to visit the official website and login or follow the steps given here to download the admit card.
Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2023
Step 2: Click on the GATE 2023 Admit Card link
Step 3: Enter the GATE Enrollment ID and Password
Step 4: The GATE 2023 Admit Card will be displayed
Step 5: Download the GATE 2023 Admit Card for further reference
Details Mentioned on GATE 2023 Admit Card
The GATE 2023 Admit Card will consist of the details of the students along with the candidate details and exam details. Candidates when downloading the GATE 2023 Admit Card must make sure to cross-check all the data given
- Candidate name and roll number
- Name of examination
- Exam centre name and address
- Exam centre zone
- Examination subject details
- Reporting time to exam centre
- Exam schedule and timing
- Instructions for candidates
The GATE 2023 Examinations are scheduled to be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 of the exam will be conducted fom 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM while the second shift will be conducted from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.
Also Read: GATE 2023 Admit Card: Release Date Download Hall Ticket Link & ExamREGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES