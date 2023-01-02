    GATE 2023 Admit Card Tomorrow, Get Steps to Download Hall Ticket

    IIT Kanpur to release the GATE 2023 Admit Card Tomorrow - January 3, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the GATE 2023 Exams can visit the official website to download the admit card. 

    Updated: Jan 2, 2023 11:52 IST
    GATE 2023 Admit Card
    GATE 2023 Admit Card: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will be releasing the GATE 2023 Admit Card tomorrow - January 3, 2023. Candidates who have successfully completed the GATE 2023 Registration and Application process can visit the official website of GATE 2023 to download the admit card. 

    GATE 2023 Exams are scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. Candidates must note that the GATE 2023 Admit Card is a mandatory document that has to be produced at the exam centre at the time of the exam. 

    The GATE 2023 Exam Admit Card will be available on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. To download the GATE 2023 Admit Card candidates will be required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the link given. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to download the GATE 2023 Admit Card. 

    How to Download the GATE 2023 Admit Card

    The GATE 2023 Admit Card will be made available on the official website tomorrow. To download the GATE 2023 Admit Card candidates can follow the below-given steps.

    Step 1: Visit the GATE 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the GATE 2023 Admit Card Link

    Step 3: Enter the GATE Enrollment ID and Password in the link provided

    Step 4: The GATE 2023 Admit Card will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the GATE 2023 Admit Card for further reference

    About GATE 2023 Exam

    The GATE 2023 Exams are conducted for the Admissions for the Undergraduate Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce Arts Subjects and PG and Doctoral programmes in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Arts programme.

