GATE 2023: Answer Key Challenge Window to Close on Feb 25, Check at gate.iitk.ac.in

    Updated: Feb 24, 2023 13:21 IST
    GATE 2023 Answer Key: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur will close the GATE 2023 Answer Key objection window tomorrow - February 25, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the GATE 2023 exams can raise objections on the GATE 2023 answer key through the objection window available on the homepage. 

    Candidates who have appeared for the GATE 2023 exams can download the question paper and response sheet and cross check with the GATE 2023 answer key before raising objections and challenges. The GATE 2023 final answer key will be released based on the challenges and objections raised by candidates.

    The GATE 2023 answer key challenge window is available on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates can also raise objections on the GATE 2023 Answer key through the direct link provided here. 

    GATE 2023: Steps to Raise objections and Answer Key Challenge

    Candidates can follow the steps provided below to raise objections against the GATE 2023 Answer Key 

    Step 1: Visit the GATE 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the GATE 2023 Login link

    Step 3: Enter the Email ID and Password

    Step 4: Click on the objection link

    Step 5: Select the questions for objections 

    Step 6: Upload the documents related to answer key challenge

    Step 7: Submit the GATE 2023 Objection fee

    Step 8: Click on the final submission link

    GATE 2023 Answer Key was released on February 21, 2023. All those candidates who have apppeared for the GATE 2023 exams conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023 can login through their candidate login credentials to check the GATE 2023 Answer Key along with the question paper and response sheets. 

    The GATE 2023 Results will be announced on March 16, 2023 and the scorecard will be avaikable for download from March 21, 2023.

