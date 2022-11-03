GATE 2023 Application Correction Option from Tomorrow, Link available at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 Application Correction: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will be opening the GATE 2023 Application Correction Window from tomorrow - November 4, 2022. According to the schedule, the last date for students to make all necessary changes in the GATE 2023 application form is November 11, 2022. Those candidates who have completed the GATE 2023 registration and application process and wish to make changes to the online application form can visit the official website of GATE 2023 to make the necessary changes.

Students must however note that only certain sections of the GATE 2023 application form will be open for editing. When making the changes in the applications, candidates must make sure to save all the changes made before submitting the applications.

GATE 2023 Application correction link will be made available on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates can also make the changes in the GATE 2023 applications through the edit window link which will also be available here.

GATE 2023 Application Correction Window (Link Available Tomorrow)

What fields can be changed in GATE 2023 Application form

The GATE 2023 application edit window will be activated on November 4, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the GATE 2023 exams and need to make changes in the application form can visit the official website of GATE 2023 to make all necessary changes.

The fields in the GATE 2023 Application form which can be changed are mentioned below. Candidates can cross-check the same through the list provided here.

Candidate Name

Date of Birth

Address

Gender

Category

College Details

Exam Paper

Additional Exam Paper

Exam City

PwD

Dyslexia

It must however be noted that applicants will be charged a fee for changes made in the GATE 2023 applications.

GATE 2023 Admit Card

According to the schedule provided, GATE 2023 Admit Card will be made available on the official website on January 3, 2023. Candidates who successfully have completed the GATE 2023 Registration and Application Form will be able to download the GATE 2023 Admit Card through the link which will be provided on the official website.

