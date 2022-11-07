    GATE 2023: Application Correction Window from Tomorrow, Apply at gate.iitk.ac.in

    GATE 2023 Application Correction window will open from tomorrow onwards. Candidates who have completed the applications and need to make changes can visit the website tomorrow to make the necessary changes. 

    Updated: Nov 7, 2022 16:30 IST
    GATE 2023 Application Correction: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will be opening the GATE 2023 Application Correction Window tomorrow - November 8, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the GATE 2023 examinations and need to make changes in the application form can visit the official website of GATE 2023 tomorrow to make all the necessary changes. The last date for candidates to make changes in the GATE 2023 application form is November 14, 2022. 

    The GATE 2023 application correction window will be available on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates can keep visiting the official website for further details on the GATE 2023 application form. Students can follow the instructions given here to make the changes in the GATE 2023 application. 

    Fields to change in GATE 2023 Applications

    The GATE 2023 application correction window will be opened for candidates to make changes to the online application form. The fields in which changes can be made in the GATE 2023 applications include Candidate name, Date of Birth, Address, Gender, Category, PwD, Dyslexia, College Details, Exam Paper, Additional Exam Paper, and Exam City. 

    The GATE 2023 Application Correction Window will be available online. To make the changes in the GATE 2023 applications candidates are first required to visit the official website and login using the registration credentials. Students when making the changes in the applications are advised to make sure that they save the changes.

    Step 1: Visit the GATE 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the GATE 2023 Application form

    Step 3: Make the changes in the required fields

    Step 4: Save the changes made and click on the final submission 

    GATE 2023 examinations will be conducted in February 2023. As per the date, the GATE 2023 exams will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2022. The admit card for the GATE 2023 exams will be released by January 3, 2023. 

