GATE 2023: Day 2 Exam Commence, Check Important Guidelines

GATE 2023 Exam Day 2: IIT Kanpur has commenced the GATE 2023 Day 2 Examination today - February 5, 2023. GATE 2023 will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 of the GATE 2023 exam commences at 9:30 AM and shift 2 of the exam will begin at 2:30 PM respectively.

According to the schedule provided, the GATE 2023 Shift 1 Exam will be conducted for EE, ES, XH subjects while the GATE 2023 Shift 2 exams will be conducted for BM, CY, EC subjects. Candidates appearing for the GATE 2023 Shift 1 and Shift 2 exams can check here the guidelines and points to keep in mind.

Also Read: GATE ME Paper Analysis 2023: Check GATE Mechanical Engineering (4 February) Exam Analysis

GATE 2023 Exam Details

GATE 2023 Day 2 Shift 1 and Shift 2 exams will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours each. Students are required to answer 65 questions for a total of 100 marks. The examination will be conducted in a computer-based mode across the various exam centres.

Also Read: GATE CSE Paper Analysis 2023 (OUT): Check GATE CS Exam Analysis (4 February), Difficulty Level

GATE 2023: What to Carry to Exam Centre

Candidates appearing for the GATE 2023 exams must carry with them their GATE 2023 Admit Card and a valid Photo ID card containing the candidate details and photograph. Candidates must note that the GATE 2023 Admit Card is a mandatory document which has to be produced at the exam centre.

Also Read: Memory Based GATE 2023 Question Paper, Check GATE Branch Wise Questions Asked

GATE 2023 Reporting Time

Students appearing for the GATE 2023 Shift 1 exams are to report to the exam centre at least an hour before the commencement of the exam at 9:30 AM. Students appearing for the GATE 2023 shift 2 exam need to report to the exam centre by 1:30 PM. Students will be allowed to occupy the allotted seat at least 40 minutes before the exams commence.

Students will also be able to log in and read the instructions 20 minutes before the exams commence. It must be noted that candidates will not be allowed inside the exam centre 30 minutes after the commencement of the exam.

GATE 2023: Exam Instruction

Students will be provided with a virtual specific calculator on the computer screen during the exam. Students are hence advised not to carry a calculator with them to the exam centre. Students are also not allowed to carry with them a mobile phone, Bluetooth device, smart watches, wallets etc.

Students would be provided with a scribble pad during the exam for rough work.

Also Read: GATE Cut Off 2023 Expected: Branch Wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks