GATE 2023: Day 4 Exams Today, Check Exam Subjects, Schedule and Guidelines Here

GATE 2023 Exam Day Guidelines: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will be conducting the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering day 4 exams today - February 12, 2023. Students must note that GATE 2023 exam conducted today is the last paper of the exam. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 will commence at 9:30 AM and Shift 2 will begin at 2:30 PM.

IIT Kanpur will be conducting the (Civil Engineering) CE1 and ST exams in the morning session and CE2, MN in the afternoon session. Candidates who will be appearing for the last and final day of the GATE 2023 examination can check here the exam day guidelines, and instructions.

GATE 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

The GATE 2023 examinations are being conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 of the GATE 2023 exam will begin at 9: 20 AM and Shift 2 will begin at 2:30 PM. candidates appearing for the exam can check the detailed exam schedule here.

Students appearing for the first shift must report before 9 AM while those appearing for the second shift must report before 2 PM.

Candidates must note that the GATE 2023 Admit Card is mandatory and students need to produce the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof at the exam centre.

Students are advised to follow the dress code and avoid wearing metallic objects, clothes with pockets, jewellery etc.

Items like watches, calculators, mobile phones or any other communication devices are prohibited inside the exam hall.

As per reports, the official answer key for GATE 2023 will be released after the examinations conclude. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the website for further information.

