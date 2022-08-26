GATE 2023 Exam Cities Update: 23 new cities added, Applications on August 30

GATE 2023 Exam Cities: IIT Kanpur has updated the list of cities for conducting the GATE 2023 examination. According to the schedule released, the GATE 2023 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. Students must also note that the applications for GATE 2023 are scheduled to begin from August 30, 2022.

According to the notification issued by officials, IIT Kanpur has added 23 new cities for the GATE 2023 examinations. With the inclusion of 23 new cities, the GATE 2023 examinations will now be conducted in almost 219 cities across the country. GATE 2022 exams were conducted in 216 exam cities last year from which 10 have been dropped and 23 new ones were added for this year's exams. Candidates can check the Zone wise list of exam cities for GATE 2023 here.

GATE 2023 Updated city list

The Exam cities for GATE 2023 have been divided into 8 Zones. The examinations are conducted in the cities of 8 IITs which conduct the exams which are Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Roorkee and Bangalore. This year along with the exam cities in India, the GATE 2023 exams will also be conducted in International centres like Dhaka, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Male, Port Louis, Singapore and Thimphu. International students interested in appearing for the GATE 2023 exams can check the details related to their respective centres on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 Exam Schedule

GATE Examinations are conducted for the admissions to the various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts programmes offered in the participating IITs and IISc. GATE 2023 Examinations are scheduled to be conducted in February 2023.

GATE 2023 Registration and Applications

GATE 2022 Registration and application process is scheduled to begin from August 30, 2022. Students can complete the registrations and applications until September 30, 2022. The link for students to register for the entrance examination will be made available on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. Students can keep visiting this page for further updates on the GATE 2022 Registration and Application process.

