GATE 2023 Exams: Check changes made in Exam Shift, Application Fee, Exam Cities

GATE 2023 Exams: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has released the GATE 2023 notification on the official website. Students interested in appearing for the GATE examinations in 2023 can visit the official website of IIT Kanpur to check the official notification.

According to the schedule provided on the official website, the GATE 2023 examinations will be conducted in february 2023. Candidates interested in applying for the entrance examinations can complete the registrations for the same through the link which will be available on the official website from August 30, 2022.

The GATE 2023 Registrations and applications will be made available on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. Students can find below the key points to keep in mind regarding the GATE 2023 examinations.

GATE 2023 Major Changes

GATE 2023 Application Fee

To begin with, IIT Kanpur has increased the application fee for the GATE 2023 examinations. The exam fee has been increased for all the category students. For GATE 2023, the application fee for female candidates, SC/ST/PwD candidates have been increased by Rs. 100/- As per the application fee details provided, students from the SC / ST / PwD* category and female candidates need to submit an application fee of Rs. 850/- within the application time period while an extra fee of Rs. 1350 /- needs to be paid during the extended period. Students from the General category need to submit an application fee of Rs.1700/- during the application period while Rs. 2200/- needs to be submitted during the extended period.

GATE 2022 Exam Centres

IIT Kanpur has decreased the number of exam cities this year for the GATE 2023 examinations. The GATE 2023 exam cities have been decreased in all the zones except IIT Bombay. Students can check the list of exam cities allotted in each zone here.

Zones Number of exam cities for previous year Number of GATE 2023 exam cities cities IIT Bombay 30 30 IISc Bangalore 30 26 IIT Guwahati 21 18 IIT Delhi 19 17 IIT Kharagpur 26 24 IIT Kanpur 14 12 IIT Roorkee 21 15 IIT Madras 40 34 Total 203 176

GATE 2023 Exam Shift

The conducting body has also brought in changes in the exam timing. While the GATE 2022 examinations were conducted from 9 AM to 12 Noon and 2 PM to 5 PM in 2023, the first shift of the GATE 2023 exams will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift will be conducted from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. .

GATE 2023 Exam Dates

GATE examinations are conducted for the admissions to the Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts programmes offered in the participating IITs.IIT Kanpur will be conducting the GATE 2023 examinations in February 2023. According to the exam schedule issued by IIT Kanpur, the GATE 2023 examinations will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023 across the various examination centres.

