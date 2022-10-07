GATE 2023: IITK To Close Registration Window Without Late Fee Today, Apply for PG Engineering Entrance Exam at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023: As per the dates announced, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will close the registration window of GATE 2023 today on 7th October. Candidates can apply without paying any late fees for GATE 2023 at gate.iitk.ac.in. However, the registration form link of GATE will remain active till 14th October 2022 but candidates need to pay a late fee amount of Rs.500 while applying.

Therefore, it is suggested that those who are yet to apply for GATE 2023 can fill up the registration form today in online mode. Once the GATE 2023 application portal closes, candidates will be allowed to rectify the errors (if any) in the registration form. The GATE 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on the 4th, 5th, 11th, and 12th February 2023.

GATE 2023 Application Form - Direct Link (Available Now)

GATE 2023 Date

Events Dates Last date to fill the application form without late fees 7th October 2022 (Today) Last date to register with late fee 14th October 2022 GATE admit card 3rd January 2023 GATE exam 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th February 2023

How To Register for GATE 2023?

Earlier, the last registration date for GATE was 30th September however, it was extended to 4th October and then again it was extended till today - 7th October 2022. So, those who are yet to apply, can fill up the GATE 2023 application form in online mode from the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. Further, on the homepage, they need to click on the - Apply online link. They can register by using mobile number, name and email id.

Later, they will have to login by using the credentials and complete the application for GATE 2023 by entering all the asked details and uploading the prescribed documents. To submit the form pay, candidates will have to pay the application fee by using a debit card, or credit card.

About Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)

This time, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will conduct GATE 2023 for 29 papers. Candidates can also choose the two paper combinations from a list of combinations of papers. GATE 2023 is conducted to select candidates for admission in PG engineering courses. Apart from that, GATE scores are considered during PSU recruitments as well.