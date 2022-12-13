    GATE 2023 Mock Test Releases at gate.iitk.ac.in For Last Year's Papers, Know How to Access

    GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur has started the mock test for GATE candidates at gate.iitk.ac.in. They can take GATE 2023 mock test for last year papers in their respective subjects in online mode. Get direct link to take mock test here 

    Updated: Dec 13, 2022 13:56 IST
    GATE 2023 Mock Test
    GATE 2023 Mock Test

    GATE 2023: As per the latest updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has activated the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 mock test link for last year's papers. Candidates can take the GATE official mock test 2023 on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. Also, a direct link has been provided below to attend the GATE 2023 mock test by simply clicking on the subject-wise link. 

    It must be noted that no login credentials are required to attempt the GATE mock test 2023. A default login ID and password will already be entered for the candidates to access it. They can directly click on the sign-in tab to take the mock test. To familiarize the candidates with the computer-based test, the GATE mock test based on last year's papers has been made available.  

    GATE Mock Test 2023 Links

    Code 

    GATE Paper 

    Mock Test Link 

    CE

    Civil Engineering - 1

    Direct Link 

    CE 

    Civil Engineering - 2

    Direct Link 

    CS

    Computer Science and Information Technology

    Direct Link 

    MT

    Metallurgical Engineering

    Direct Link 

    PH

    Physics

    Direct Link 

    AE

    Aerospace Engineering

    Direct Link 

    XH-C1

    Economics

    Direct Link 

    XH-C6

    Sociology

    Direct Link 

    XH-C2

    English

    Direct Link 

    Click Here To Attempt GATE 2023 Mock Test for Other Papers 

    How to Take GATE Mock Test 2023?

    The GATE 2023 exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. To access the mock test of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering for last year's papers, candidates will have to go to the official website. To know how to access mock tests of GATE 2023 follow these instructions - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and click on - GATE Mock Test for any last year's paper. 
    • 3rd Step - Subject-wise GATE 2023 mock test links will be displayed on the screen.
    • 4th Step - Click on the subject link to attempt any mock test.
    • 5th Step - In a new window, click on the - Sign In button.
    • 6th Step - Go through the instructions and click on the declaration box. Now, start taking GATE mock test.

    Also Read: UGC Announces New FYUP Curriculum Framework, Check Curriculum Details Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories