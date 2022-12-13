GATE 2023 Mock Test Releases at gate.iitk.ac.in For Last Year's Papers, Know How to Access

GATE 2023: As per the latest updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has activated the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 mock test link for last year's papers. Candidates can take the GATE official mock test 2023 on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. Also, a direct link has been provided below to attend the GATE 2023 mock test by simply clicking on the subject-wise link.

It must be noted that no login credentials are required to attempt the GATE mock test 2023. A default login ID and password will already be entered for the candidates to access it. They can directly click on the sign-in tab to take the mock test. To familiarize the candidates with the computer-based test, the GATE mock test based on last year's papers has been made available.

GATE Mock Test 2023 Links

Click Here To Attempt GATE 2023 Mock Test for Other Papers

How to Take GATE Mock Test 2023?

The GATE 2023 exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. To access the mock test of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering for last year's papers, candidates will have to go to the official website. To know how to access mock tests of GATE 2023 follow these instructions -

1st Step - Go to the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and click on - GATE Mock Test for any last year's paper.

3rd Step - Subject-wise GATE 2023 mock test links will be displayed on the screen.

4th Step - Click on the subject link to attempt any mock test.

5th Step - In a new window, click on the - Sign In button.

6th Step - Go through the instructions and click on the declaration box. Now, start taking GATE mock test.

