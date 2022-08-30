GATE 2023 Registration: Check Application Process Here, Apply at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 Registrations: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will begin the GATE 2023 Registrations from today - August 30, 2022 onwards. IIT Kanpur will conduct the GATE 2023 exams in February 2023. Candidates interested in appearing for the GATE 2023 exams can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

The GATE 2023, Registration, Application and fee payment link will be available on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates appearing for the entrance exams need to visit the official website and complete the registrations following which they can enter the details in the application form and complete the application fee. Candidates can also go through the GATE 2023 Registration, Application process and the exam details here.

GATE 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Available Soon)

GATE 2023 Registration process

To register for the GATE 2023 entrance exams students need to first visit the official website and enter the details in the link provided.

Students will then be provided with a login ID and password which can be used to complete the GATE 2023 Applications.

GATE 2023 Application Process

After completing the registration process students need to login using the ID and Password through the link provided.

Students can now enter all the required details in the application form including academic details and upload all necessary documents and submit the application fee.

The documents are to be uploaded as per the size requirements mentioned in the GATE 2023 application form.

GATE 2023 Examination Details

GATE 2023 Exams will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023.

Fully Computer Based Test (CBT).

Total number of subject papers - 29.

All Test Papers will be objective type.

The paper will be Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and/or Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

Candidates are allowed to appear for ONE or a maximum TWO subject papers only.

