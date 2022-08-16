GATE 2023 Registration To Begin From 30th August, Know Eligibility To Apply For PG Engineering Entrance Exam

GATE 2023: As per the updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will commence the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 registration process from 30th August in online mode. Candidates willing to apply for GATE 2023 will have to visit the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. All the eligible candidates can apply for GATE till 30th September 2022.

Before applying, candidates must go through the GATE eligibility criteria to avoid rejection late. Earlier, IIT Kanpur released a notification that includes details like - eligibility criteria, age limit, education qualification and nationality. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 will be conducted on 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th February for 29 papers.

GATE 2023 Eligibility Criteria

According to GATE eligibility criteria 2023, candidates of all age groups are eligible to apply for the entrance examination. The eligibility requirements are based on nationality, education and age limit. Applicants can also check GATE eligibility criteria 2023 in the brochure and it has been provided below.

GATE 2023 Eligibility Criteria - Nationality

To apply for GATE, candidates must be of Indian nationality. However, candidates from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Ethiopia, Nepal, and United Arab Emirates (UAE) are also eligible to apply.

GATE 2023 Eligibility Criteria - Age Limit

As per the official notification released, the authorities have not prescribed any age limit to appear for GATE 2023.

GATE 2023 Eligibility Criteria - Education

A candidate who is currently pursuing 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or has already completed any government-approved degree program such as Engineering/ Architecture/Technology/Commerce /Science/Arts is eligible for the GATE 2023 exam.

Also, there is no minimum qualification or percentage to appear in the GATE 2023 exam.

The candidates who have certification from any of the professional societies must ensure that those examinations are conducted by approved authorities such as MoE/AICTE/UGC/ UPSC as equivalent to BE / BTech / BArch / BPlanning, etc.

What's New in GATE 2023?

As per media reports and release information, the authorities have revised the GATE 2023 application fees. Females and those belonging to SC/ST/PwD category have to pay Rs. 850, while all the other candidates have to pay Rs. 1700 as an application fee. Apart from this, the GATE forenoon session will now be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:30 Noon while the afternoon session will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 PM.

Also, the number of GATE 2023 exam centres has been reduced from 203 to 176. Two new topics have been introduced in the Biotechnology paper namely, Recombinant DNA technology and Other Tools in Biotechnology and Plant, Animal and Microbial Biotechnology.

Also Read: JEE Main Counselling 2022: Know JoSAA Procedure and Documents Required For Counselling Here