GATE 2023 Registration With Late Fees To End Today, Apply Now at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023: According to recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will close the registration window today on 16th October 2022. Candidates who are yet to apply can fill up the GATE 2023 application form at gate.iitk.ac.in by paying the late fee. As per the schedule, the last date to register with late fee was extended from 14th to 16th October 2022.

They will have to pay a late fee amount of Rs.500 while applying. Once the GATE 2023 application window closes, candidates will be allowed to correct the errors (if any) in the registration form. The GATE 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on the 4th, 5th, 11th, and 12th February 2023.

GATE 2023 Application Form - Direct Link (Available Now)

GATE 2023 Extension Tweet

Deadline for Registration (with late fees) has been extended until 16th Oct (Sunday).#GATE2023 — GATE 2023 (@AboutGATE2023) October 14, 2022

How To Apply for GATE 2023?

Those who are yet to apply, can fill up the GATE 2023 application form at gate.iitk.ac.in. On the homepage, click on - Online Registration - Login. Now, register by entering all the asked details. Login with the credentials generated while registering. A new page will appear on the screen. Fill up the application form, upload the specified documents and pay the application fees. Now, submit the form.

GATE 2023 Application fee for Extended Period

As per the information available, the SC/ST/PwD/Female candidates (per paper) are required to pay the fee of Rs 1350, whereas other candidates including foreign nationals (per paper) have to pay Rs 2200. The GATE exam registration fee can be paid online through Net-banking/debit card/credit card.

About Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. Candidates can also choose the two paper combinations from a list of combinations of papers.

It is held for admission to Master of Engineering (ME), Masters in Technology (MTech) and direct PhD admissions to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other institutes/universities across India. The exam is jointly conducted by IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee and Indian Institute for Science, Bangalore (IISC Bangalore).