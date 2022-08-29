GATE 2023 Registrations Tomorrow: Apply at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 Registrations: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur will begin the GATE 2023 Registration process from tomorrow. Students who wish to apply for the GATE 2023 examinations can visit the official website tomorrow to complete the registration and application process.

As per the schedule available on the official website, the GATE 2023 Registrations will begin on August 30, 2022 and the last date for students to submit the registration and application is September 30, 2022. Students will also be provided with a time window to submit the GATE 2023 applications with a late fee. The last date to submit the applications with a late fee is October 7, 2022. Students can check the GATE 2023 Complete schedule here

GATE 2023 Schedule

Event Date GATE 2023 Applications Commence August 30, 2022 Last date to register without Late fee September 30, 2022 Last date to register with late fee October 7, 2022 GATE 2023 Admit Card January 3, 2023 GATE 2023 Exam Schedule February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023 GATE 2022 Response Sheet February 21, 2023 GATE 2023 Answer Key challenge February 22 to 25, 2023 GATE 2023 Results March 16, 2023 GATE 2023 Results March 21, 2023

GATE 2023 Application Process

The GATE 2023 Registration and Application process will be made available on the official website tomorrow - August 30, 2022. Candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the GATE 2023 Registration and Application link

Step 3: Enter the details in the registration link provided

Step 4: Complete the GATE 2023 application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Step 6: Download a copy of the application and click on final submission

What documents to submit when applying for GATE 2023

When applying for GATE 2023 students are required to submit a list of documents which will verify the eligibility of the students. The list of documents to be submitted is provided below.

Candidate's photograph in the specified format.

Scanned copy of Category (SC/ST) certificate (if applicable).

Scanned copy of PwD Certificate (if applicable).

Scanned copy of Certificate of Dyslexia (if applicable.

Scanned copy of any valid photo Identity Document such as Aadhaar-UID (preferable), Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID and Driving License

Also Read: JAC 11th Result 2022 Date: Jharkhand Class 11 Results for Arts, Science, Commerce Soon at jacresults.com