GATE 2023 Registrations Tomorrow: Apply at gate.iitk.ac.in

    Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur will begin the GATE 2023 Registration process from tomorrow. The registration and application link will be available on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in.

    Updated: Aug 29, 2022 11:51 IST
    GATE 2023 Registrations: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur will begin the GATE 2023 Registration process from tomorrow. Students who wish to apply for the GATE 2023 examinations can visit the official website tomorrow to complete the registration and application process. 

    As per the schedule available on the official website, the GATE 2023 Registrations will begin on August 30, 2022 and the last date for students to submit the registration and application is September 30, 2022. Students will also be provided with a time window to submit the GATE 2023 applications with a late fee. The last date to submit the applications with a late fee is October 7, 2022. Students can check the GATE 2023 Complete schedule here

    GATE 2023 Schedule

    Event

    Date

    GATE 2023 Applications Commence

    August 30, 2022

    Last date to register without Late fee

    September 30, 2022

    Last date to register with late fee

    October 7, 2022

    GATE 2023 Admit Card

    January 3, 2023

    GATE 2023 Exam Schedule

    February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023

    GATE 2022 Response Sheet

    February 21, 2023

    GATE 2023 Answer Key challenge

    February 22 to 25, 2023

    GATE 2023 Results

    March 16, 2023

    GATE 2023 Results

    March 21, 2023

    GATE 2023 Application Process

    The GATE 2023 Registration and Application process will be made available on the official website tomorrow - August 30, 2022. Candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the application process.

    Step 1: Visit the GATE 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the GATE 2023 Registration and Application link

    Step 3: Enter the details in the registration link provided

    Step 4: Complete the GATE 2023 application form

    Step 5: Submit the application fee

    Step 6: Download a copy of the application and click on final submission

    What documents to submit when applying for GATE 2023

    When applying for GATE 2023 students are required to submit a list of documents which will verify the eligibility of the students. The list of documents to be submitted is provided below. 

    • Candidate's photograph in the specified format.
    • Scanned copy of Category (SC/ST) certificate (if applicable).
    • Scanned copy of PwD Certificate (if applicable).
    • Scanned copy of Certificate of Dyslexia (if applicable.
    • Scanned copy of any valid photo Identity Document such as Aadhaar-UID (preferable), Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID and Driving License

