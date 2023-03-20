GATE Score Card 2023 Releasing on March 21, Steps to Download Here

GATE 2023 Scorecard: As per the official schedule, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) will release the Gratitude Aptitude Test in Engineering, (GATE) scorecard tomorrow i.e. March 21, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the aptitude test can download the GATE 2023 Scorecard on the official website i.e. gate.iitk.ac.in. The authorities have already released the GATE 2023 result.

Candidates can download the GATE 2023 Scorecard by logging into the login portal. However, it must be noted that candidates can download the GATE Scorecard 2023 for free till May 31, 2023. Afterward, they will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 to download it.

The official statement of the same reads, "In case, GATE qualified candidates require the softcopy of their GATE Scorecard after 31st May 2023 and till 31st December 2023, they MUST pay a fee of ₹ 500 (Rupees five hundred only) per paper for obtaining the same. From 1st January 2024 onwards, NO scorecard will be issued for GATE 2023 qualified candidates."

GATE Result 2023 Highlights

Particulars Specification GATE Result date March 16, 2023 GATE score card March 21, 2023 Credentials required to check GATE scorcard Email ID or enrolment number and password GATE result validity GATE score will be valid for 3 years from the date of announcement of the results. Use of GATE scores

IIT M.Tech admission through IIT COAPS

NIT/ IIIT M.Tech admissions through CCMT

PSU Recruitment through GATE

How to Download the GATE 2023 Scorecard?

Candidates who appeared in the GATE 2023 exam held on 4, 5, 11, and 12 February 2023 can download the scorecard on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to download GATE Score card 2023-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login portal

Step 3: Now, enter the enrollment ID/ email and password

Step 4: GATE Scorecard 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the scorecard

Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference

Details Mentioned on GATE Scorecard 2023

The GATE Scorecard 2023 will carry the important details about the candidate’s performance in the exam. They can check out a few details mentioned on the scorecard here-

Registration number

Gender

Name of the examination paper

GATE score out of 1000

GATE marks out of 100

All India ranks

Marks for each paper

GATE Scorecard 2023 Validity

Candidates must note that the GATE 2023 Scorecard is valid for a period of 3 years from the date of declaration of the GATE 2023 result. The official statement reads, “GATE 2023 score is valid for THREE YEARS from the date of announcement of the results."

