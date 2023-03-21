GATE 2023 Scorecard Today, Download at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 Scorecard: The GATE 2023 Scorecard will be available for download on the official website today - March 21, 2023. According to the notification available on the official website, the GATE 2023 Scorecard will be available after 5 PM. The GATE 2023 Scorecard will be available for download in the candidate login portal.

To download the GATE 2023 Scorecard, students are required to visit the official website and enter the GATE 2023 Login credentials in the login link provided. Candidates must note that the GATE 2023 Scorecard is valid for three years. Those students who have qualified the GATE 2023 exams can download the scorecard for further admission procedures.

The GATE 2023 Scorecard will be available on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates can also download the GATE 2023 Scorecard through the direct link available here.

Steps to download the GATE 2023 Scorecard

The GATE 2023 Scorecard contains the qualifying status and the All India ranks of the students. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to download GATE 2023 scorecard.

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the GATE 2023 Candidate Login link

Step 3: Enter the Enrollment ID and Password in the link provided

Step 4: The GATE 2023 scorecard will be displayed

Step 5: Download the GATE 2023 Scorecard for further reference

Details given on the GATE 2023 Scorecard

The GATE 2023 Scorecard will be available for download in online mode. When downloading the GATE 2023 Scorecard, candidates must check for the below details.

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of Examination

GATE 2023 Rank

GATE 2023 Score

Qualifying status

Validity of Scorecard

.GATE 2023 COAP registration for the Seat allotment process has commenced. Candidates who have qualified the GATE 2023 exams can complete the registrations for the seat allotment through the link available on the official website.

