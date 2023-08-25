GATE 2024 application date revised, IISc Bangalore to commence registration from August 30

GATE 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has revised the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) application date. Now, the registration window will be activated on August 30, 2023, at the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in. With the extension of GATE application date, it is expected that the last date to apply will also be revised.

IISc has already announced the exam dates. This year, GATE 2024 is scheduled to be held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11. Also, this time a new paper on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence has been added. The host institute has already released the papers and syllabus on the official website.

GATE Tweet Regarding Application Date Extension

GATE has tweeted, "Dear Applicants: We know you are all eagerly waiting for the application portal to open! The Application Portal is expected to open by 30th August 2023."

Dear Applicants: We know you are all eagerly waiting for the application portal to open! The Application Portal is expected to open by 30th August 2023.



Thank you for your patience while we work toward making your application experience smooth and seamless. — GATE 2024 (@GATE24_Official) August 24, 2023

How to fill application form of GATE 2024?

Candidates can apply online at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. “The Application Portal for GATE 2024 is expected to open by 30th August 2023,” the official website read. Check below the steps to know how to apply for GATE 2024:

Step 1: Go to the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find GATE registration link and click on it

Step 3: Register by entering all the asked details

Step 4: Once registration is done, enter the OTP received on the mobile number and email ID

Step 5: Login and fill out the GATE 2024 application form

Step 6: Upload all the mandatory scanned documents and pay the application fees

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout of it for future references

GATE 2024

GATE is conducted on a rational basis by the seven first-generation Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Guwahati and IIT Roorkee) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. This year, it is being conducted by IISc Bangalore.

There will be 30 papers out of which, candidates can choose up to two papers. The exam will be conducted in English and each paper will be for 100 marks. Out of the total marks, General Aptitude (GA) will be common for all papers, it would be for 15 marks. The rest of the paper will be for 85 marks.

