  1. Home
  2. News
  3. GATE 2024 application date revised, IISc Bangalore to commence registration from August 30

GATE 2024 application date revised, IISc Bangalore to commence registration from August 30

GATE 2024: IISc Bangalore has revised the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering application date. The GATE 2024 registration is expected to begin by August 30. Earlier, the application portal was expected to open by August 24 at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Know details here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 25, 2023 10:45 IST
GATE 2024 application date revised
GATE 2024 application date revised

GATE 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has revised the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) application date. Now, the registration window will be activated on August 30, 2023, at the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in. With the extension of GATE application date, it is expected that the last date to apply will also be revised. 

IISc has already announced the exam dates. This year, GATE 2024 is scheduled to be held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11. Also, this time a new paper on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence has been added. The host institute has already released the papers and syllabus on the official website. 

GATE Tweet Regarding Application Date Extension 

GATE has tweeted, “Dear Applicants: We know you are all eagerly waiting for the application portal to open! The Application Portal is expected to open by 30th August 2023.” Check official tweet below: 

How to fill application form of GATE 2024? 

Candidates can apply online at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. “The Application Portal for GATE 2024 is expected to open by 30th August 2023,” the official website read. Check below the steps to know how to apply for GATE 2024: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find GATE registration link and click on it

Step 3: Register by entering all the asked details 

Step 4: Once registration is done, enter the OTP received on the mobile number and email ID

Step 5: Login and fill out the GATE 2024 application form

Step 6: Upload all the mandatory scanned documents and pay the application fees

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout of it for future references 

GATE 2024

GATE is conducted on a rational basis by the seven first-generation Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Guwahati and IIT Roorkee) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. This year, it is being conducted by IISc Bangalore. 

There will be 30 papers out of which, candidates can choose up to two papers. The exam will be conducted in English and each paper will be for 100 marks. Out of the total marks, General Aptitude (GA) will be common for all papers, it would be for 15 marks. The rest of the paper will be for 85 marks. 

Also Read: AP ECET 2nd Phase Counselling 2023 Registrations Begins Today, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023