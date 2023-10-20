GATE 2024 Extended Window For Applications Close Today, Correction From November 7

GATE 2024 Registration: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bangalore) will close the extended window for GATE 2024 exam today, October 20, 2023. Students yet to submit their applications for the GATE 2024 entrance exam can visit the official website today to submit their applications.

The GATE 2024 registration process began on August 30, 2023. Students were given time until October 12, 2023, to fill up the GATE 2024 applications. The extended window for GATE 2024 registrations began on October 13, 2023. Students yet to fill out and submit the GATE 2024 applications can click on the direct link given here or follow the steps given below to apply.

The GATE 2024 registration link is available on the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in. To register, students are required to visit the official website and enter the required details in the registration link. After completing the registrations, candidates can fill out and submit the application form along with the application fee.

GATE 2024 ExtendedAppliation Window - Click Here

Steps to Register for GATE 2024

The GATE 2024 registration window is available on the homepage. When registering for the entrance exam, candidates are advised to check through the details provided. Students must have a valid email id and mobile number when registering for the exams.

Step 1: Visit the official GATE 2024 website

Step 2: Click on the GATE 2024 registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out the necessary details and submit

Step 4: Click on the application form link

Step 5: Enter the required details and upload documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee along with the late fee

Step 7: Click on the final submission link

What After GATE 2024 Registrations

After the GATE 2024 registration window closes, candidates who have applied for the entrance exam will be able to make necessary changes in their filled application. The GATE 2024 application correction window will open on November 7, 2023. Students will be provided time until November 11, 2023, to make the changes in the application.

Also Read: GATE 2024 Sample Question Paper Out For Data Science and AI, Get Direct Linkn Here To Download PDF