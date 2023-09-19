  1. Home
GATE 2024 Online Application Closes In 10 Days, Get Direct Link To Apply Here

GATE 2024Applications: IISc Bengaluru will close the registrations for the GATE 2024 in just 10 days in online mode. Eligible candidates can submit their application form at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Get the direct link here.

Updated: Sep 19, 2023 11:51 IST
GATE 2024 Applications: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru will close the registrations for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 next week on September 29, 2023, (without any late fee) in online mode. Interested and eligible candidates who are yet to apply for the postgraduate engineering entrance exam can submit their online application form at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Candidates are required to make the payment of the prescribed amount of the fees as per their category available on the official website. The GATE 2024 entrance exam will be held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024, for 30 papers for admission into the MTech courses offered at IITs. Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to complete the registrations.

GATE 2024 Applications - Direct Link 

GATE 2024 Application Dates

Candidates can check the schedule related to the GATE 2024 events  in the table mentioned below:

Events

GATE exam dates

Last date of gate application form 2024 (without late fee)

September 29, 2023

Last date for submission of application form (by registered candidates) with additional late fee of Rs. 500

October 13, 2023

GATE application form correction window

November 7 to 11, 2023

Availability of GATE mock test

November 2023

Availability of GATE admit card 

January 3, 2024

GATE exam 

February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024

Release of GATE response sheets

February 16, 2024

GATE answer key

February 21, 2024

Challenging of answer key

February 22 to 25, 2024

Announcement of GATE result

March 16, 2024

Release of GATE scorecard

March 23, 2024

What are the documents required for GATE 2024?

Candidates need to upload the below-given documents at the time of the GATE 2024 form-filling process. 

Scanned image of the candidate’s photograph 

Scanned copy of the candidate’s signature 

Category (SC/ST) certificate (if any)

PwD Certificate (if required)

Scanned copy of Certificate of Dyslexia in pdf format (if any)

Scanned copy of valid photo Identity documents: Aadhar-UID (preferable)/ Passport/ PAN Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License

How to Register for GATE 2024?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to know how to fill out the GATE 2024 application form. 

Step 1: Visit the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to register for the GATE 2024 available on the homepage

Step 3: Register using the necessary login details such as mobile number, name and email id

Step 4: Login with the newly created details and fill out the GATE 2024 application form 

Step 5: Upload the documents and make the payment of the application fee

Step 6: Print the hardcopy of it for future reference

