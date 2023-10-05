GATE 2024 Registrations Close Today, Extended Window Open Until October 13

GATE 2024 Applications: The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru will close the GATE 2024 registrations today, October 5, 2023. This is the extended date for the candidates to apply for the GATE 2024 exams without a late fee. Candidates appearing for the entrance exam can register and apply through the link available on the official website.

An extended period until October 13, 2023, will also be provided for candidates to register for the entrance exam. This however will include a late fee which has to be submitted along with the regular fee. Students must also note that the GATE 2024 application correction window will be available for students from November 7 to 11, 2023 to make necessary changes in the application form.

GATE 2024 online application form is available on the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Students yet to submit the GATE 2024 applications can visit the official website or follow the steps given here to submit the applications.

GATE 2024 Application - Click Here

GATE 2024 Schedule

Particulars Dates closing date of the regular online registration/ application process (without late fee) October 5, 2023 GATE online application processing system (GOAPS) opens August 31, 2023 Closing date of extended online registration/ application process (with late fee) October 13, 2023 Modifications in GATE 2024 application November 7 to 11, 2023

GATE 2024 Registration and Application Process

The registration and application process for GATE 2024 is completely online. Candidates yet to submit their applications can follow the steps given here to submit the applications.

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2024 official website

Step 2: Click on the Login link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on Register here for fresh registrations

Step 4: Fill out the necessary details and move on to the application form

Step 5: Upload necessary details and documents in the application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and save the filled application form

Step 7: Click on the final submission link

Also Read: MP NEET PG 2023 Mop-Up Merit List Released; Download Revised PDF Here