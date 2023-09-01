GATE 2024 Registration ongoing at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, know major changes here

GATE 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has started the online registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). Those willing to apply have to visit the official website for GATE: gate2024.iisc.ac.in, to register themselves. As per the dates announced, the last to register is September 29, 2023. However, candidates with late fees can fill up the form till October 13, 2023.

IISc Bengaluru will be conducting GATE on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. The subject-wise dates re yet to be released. The exam will be held in two shifts on each day - 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Also, this year, the officials have made some changes to the GATE 2024 format.

Know Key Changes in GATE 2024

Withdrawal of international centres: This time, GATE 2024 will not be held in any of the international centres. Indians living abroad are required to appear for the PG engineering entrance exam within India. The official notice states, “GATE 2024 will be conducted only in centres within India. Foreign nationals and Indian citizens residing abroad may appear for GATE 2024 but they must choose examination cities within India. They must make their own arrangements for travel and accommodation to appear for the exam at an assigned centre within India.”

Introduction of a new paper: This year, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence have been added to GATE 2024 entrance exam. The syllabus of this paper includes Probability and Statistics, Linear Algebra, Calculus and Optimisation, Programming, Data Structures and Algorithms, Database Management and Warehousing, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence.

GATE Application Fees: This year, IISc has increased the application fee for the exam. The application fee for GATE 2024 is increased for all the category candidates. In comparison to the previous year, the fee for female candidates has been increased by Rs 100, and for SC/STPwD by Rs 100.

How to register for GATE 2024?

To appear in the GATE exam, candidates will have to apply online mode on the official website. Go through the steps to register for GATE 2024:

Step 1: Go to the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the - Apply online link, available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, register by using mobile number, name and email id

Step 4: Log in using the credentials and complete the application for GATE by filling in personal details and uploading the documents

Step 5: To submit the form pay the application fee by using debit card, credit card

GATE Application Fees 2024

GATE exam fees can be paid online through net banking/debit card/credit card. The application fee varies according to the category of the candidates. Check below is the application fee that candidates will have to pay:

Categories Registration fee for Regular Period Registration fee during the Extended Period Female candidates (per paper) Rs 900 Rs 1400 SC / ST / PwD* category candidates (per paper) Rs 900 Rs 1400 All other candidates including foreign nationals (per paper) Rs 1800 Rs 2300

