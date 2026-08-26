GATE 2027 Registration: Apply Online From August 27, Check Documents Required
GATE 2027 registration starts on August 27. Check GATE 2027 application dates, documents required, new DigiLocker verification, steps to apply and exam dates here.
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will begin the GATE 2027 registration process tomorrow, August 27, 2026. Candidates aspiring to appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 will be able to submit their application forms through the official GATE website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.
The registration schedule has been revised by IIT Madras. The regular registration window will remain open until September 27, 2026, while candidates who miss the regular deadline can submit their applications with a late fee until October 5, 2026.
Candidates should keep the required documents and details ready before beginning the GATE 2027 application process. This year, DigiLocker verification and live photo capture/facial recognition have been introduced as important parts of the registration process.
GATE 2027 Registration Dates
Candidates can check the revised GATE 2027 application schedule below:
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Event
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Date
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GATE 2027 Registration Begins
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August 27, 2026
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Last Date to Apply Without Late Fee
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September 27, 2026
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Last Date to Apply With Late Fee
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October 5, 2026
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City Intimation Slip
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January 4, 2027
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GATE 2027 Exam
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February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027
GATE 2027 Registration: Documents Required
- Recent passport-size photograph
- Scanned signature
- Valid government-issued photo ID
- Category certificate, if applicable
- PwD certificate, if applicable
- Educational qualification details
- Details of the qualifying degree
- College or university details
- Personal and communication details
- DigiLocker account and required verification details
How to Apply for GATE 2027
Step 1: Visit the official GATE 2027 website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the GATE 2027 registration or GOAPS application link
Step 3: Complete the registration process by entering the required personal details and creating login credentials
Step 4: Complete the mandatory DigiLocker verification
Step 5: Fill in personal, academic and communication details in the application form
Step 6: Select the GATE paper or papers and examination city preferences as applicable
Step 7: Upload the required documents, photograph and signature in the given format
Step 8: Complete the live photo capture/facial recognition process
Step 9: Pay the applicable GATE 2027 application fee
Step 10: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference
Also Check: NEET PG 2026 Admit Card LIVE
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.