GATE 2027 Registration: Apply Online From August 27, Check Documents Required

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will begin the GATE 2027 registration process tomorrow, August 27, 2026. Candidates aspiring to appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 will be able to submit their application forms through the official GATE website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

The registration schedule has been revised by IIT Madras. The regular registration window will remain open until September 27, 2026, while candidates who miss the regular deadline can submit their applications with a late fee until October 5, 2026.

Candidates should keep the required documents and details ready before beginning the GATE 2027 application process. This year, DigiLocker verification and live photo capture/facial recognition have been introduced as important parts of the registration process.