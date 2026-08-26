NEET PG Admit Card Download
Focus

GATE 2027 Registration: Apply Online From August 27, Check Documents Required

Apeksha Agarwal
By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 10:27 IST

GATE 2027 registration starts on August 27. Check GATE 2027 application dates, documents required, new DigiLocker verification, steps to apply and exam dates here.

GATE 2027 Registration: Apply Online From August 27, Check Documents Required
GATE 2027 Registration: Apply Online From August 27, Check Documents Required
Register for Result Updates

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) will begin the GATE 2027 registration process tomorrow, August 27, 2026. Candidates aspiring to appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 will be able to submit their application forms through the official GATE website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

The registration schedule has been revised by IIT Madras. The regular registration window will remain open until September 27, 2026, while candidates who miss the regular deadline can submit their applications with a late fee until October 5, 2026.

Candidates should keep the required documents and details ready before beginning the GATE 2027 application process. This year, DigiLocker verification and live photo capture/facial recognition have been introduced as important parts of the registration process. 

GATE 2027 Registration Dates

Candidates can check the revised GATE 2027 application schedule below:

Event

Date

GATE 2027 Registration Begins

August 27, 2026

Last Date to Apply Without Late Fee

September 27, 2026

Last Date to Apply With Late Fee

October 5, 2026

City Intimation Slip

January 4, 2027

GATE 2027 Exam

February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027

GATE 2027 Registration: Documents Required

  • Recent passport-size photograph
  • Scanned signature
  • Valid government-issued photo ID
  • Category certificate, if applicable
  • PwD certificate, if applicable
  • Educational qualification details
  • Details of the qualifying degree
  • College or university details
  • Personal and communication details
  • DigiLocker account and required verification details

How to Apply for GATE 2027

Step 1: Visit the official GATE 2027 website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the GATE 2027 registration or GOAPS application link

Step 3: Complete the registration process by entering the required personal details and creating login credentials

Step 4: Complete the mandatory DigiLocker verification

Step 5: Fill in personal, academic and communication details in the application form

Step 6: Select the GATE paper or papers and examination city preferences as applicable

Step 7: Upload the required documents, photograph and signature in the given format

Step 8: Complete the live photo capture/facial recognition process

Step 9: Pay the applicable GATE 2027 application fee

Step 10: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference

Also Check: NEET PG 2026 Admit Card LIVE

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

... Read More
First Published: Aug 26, 2026, 10:27 IST

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News