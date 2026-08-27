GATE 2027 Registration Begins: Check Direct Application Link, Required Documents, Fees

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has started the registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027. Candidates who have linked their DigiLocker account can now apply through the official GOAPS portal gate2027.iitm.ac.in using their enrollment ID and password.

The IIT Madras had mandated the linking of DigiLocker account in order to fetch candidate’s personal details including profile picture, verified ID card number, email ID, name, date of birth, mobile number and address for registration process.

How To Register For GATE 2027?