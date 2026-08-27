GATE 2027 Registration Begins: Check Direct Application Link, Required Documents, Fees
GATE 2027 registration begins today, August 27. Check the direct application link, important dates, documents required, application fee and steps to apply.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has started the registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027. Candidates who have linked their DigiLocker account can now apply through the official GOAPS portal gate2027.iitm.ac.in using their enrollment ID and password.
The IIT Madras had mandated the linking of DigiLocker account in order to fetch candidate’s personal details including profile picture, verified ID card number, email ID, name, date of birth, mobile number and address for registration process.
How To Register For GATE 2027?
- Visit the official GOAPS portal gate2027.iitm.ac.in
- Ensure that you have linked your DigiLocker account.
- Enter your enrollment ID and password and click on “Login.”
- Then, click on the application form link and submit the required documents.
- Your application will be successfully submitted.
GATE 2027 Registration: Direct Link
Documents Required For GATE 2027 Registration
- Photograph of the candidate as per the prescribed specifications.
- A live photograph may also be captured during registration. Candidates should use a computer with a webcam or a smartphone with at least a 5 MP camera.
- A good-quality image of the candidate’s signature as per the prescribed specifications.
- A scanned copy of a valid photo identity document (the same original ID must be produced at the examination centre).
- A scanned copy of the SC/ST category certificate, if applicable, in PDF format.
- A scanned copy of the UDID (preferred) or PwD certificate, if applicable, in PDF format.
- A scanned copy of the Dyslexic Certificate, if applicable, in PDF format.
- Relevant annexure(s), if applicable, in PDF format.
- Certificate required for compensatory time and scribe, if applicable.
GATE 2027 Schedule
The GATE 2027 registration began on August 14, 2026 and will close on September 21, 2026.
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Activity
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Date
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GATE 2027 GOAPS Registration Begins
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August 14, 2026
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GATE 2027 Registration Closes
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September 21, 2026
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GATE 2027 Registration Ends (With Late Fee)
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September 30, 2026
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City Allotment Notice Release
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January 4, 2026
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Admit Card Download
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To Be Announced
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GATE 2027 Exam Date
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February 6, 7, 13,14, 20 and February 21, 2026
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GATE 2027 Result
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March 19, 2026
Also Check: AP ICET Web Options 2026 Begins Today: Check Dates, Steps to Fill Choices and Important Guidelines
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.