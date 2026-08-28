GATE 2027 Registration Delayed, Revised Dates Expected Soon at gate2027.iitm.ac.in

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IIT Madras has delayed the GATE 2027 registration process. The link to the GOAPS Portal, which was to open on August 27, 2026, has been further delayed. Check the latest updates here.

GATE 2027 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has delayed the GATE 2027 registration process. The registration process, which was supposed to commence on August 27, 2027, has been delayed until further notice. This is the second delay in the commencement of the GATE 2027 registration and application process. The GATE 2027 registration date has been removed from the official website of GATE at gate2027.iitm.ac.in. As per the schedule issued earlier, the registration and application process for GATE 2027 was to commence on August 14, 2026; this was deferred to August 27, 2027. The new prompt on the website shows that the “GATE online application registration will start soon” Candidates preparing to appear for the February 2027 examinations must visit the official website for the latest updates.

GATE 2027 Important Dates The new dates for students to register for GATE 2027 will be announced soon. Check the revised dates for the GATE 2027 registration process. Activity Date* Opening Date of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) 14th August 2026 27th August 2026 TBA Closing Date of REGULAR online registration (without late fee) 21st September 2026 September 27, 2026 Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration (with late fee) 30th September 2026 October 5, 2026 Opening Date of GATE 2027 Application rectification October 14, 2026 Closing Date of GATE 2027 Application rectification October 21, 2026 City allotment notification January 4, 2027 Admit Card download TBA GATE 2027 Examinations February 6, 2027 February 7, 2027 February 13, 2027 February 14, 2027 February 20, 2027 February 21, 2027 Announcement of results March 19, 2027

When will GATE 2027 Registration Process Begin There is no clarification yet on the specific date of the GATE 2027 registration process. According to the schedule released, the last registration commencement date mentioned - August 27, 2026 has been struck down, and the new date status is To be Announced (TBA) GATE 2027 Registration Through DigiLocker From this year onwards, registration for GATE 2027 through the DigiLocker portal is mandatory for all Indian Nationals applying. Students are required to create or update their verified DigiLocker account before the commencement of the GATE 2027 registration process. IIT Madras has also provided candidates with a tutorial on the steps to follow to complete the DigiLocker verification process. Steps to Create a Folder in DigiLocker To create a DigiLocker for the GATE 2027 application form, follow the steps provided below: