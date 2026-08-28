GATE 2027 Registration Delayed, Revised Dates Expected Soon at gate2027.iitm.ac.in
IIT Madras has delayed the GATE 2027 registration process. The link to the GOAPS Portal, which was to open on August 27, 2026, has been further delayed. Check the latest updates here.
GATE 2027 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has delayed the GATE 2027 registration process. The registration process, which was supposed to commence on August 27, 2027, has been delayed until further notice. This is the second delay in the commencement of the GATE 2027 registration and application process.
The GATE 2027 registration date has been removed from the official website of GATE at gate2027.iitm.ac.in. As per the schedule issued earlier, the registration and application process for GATE 2027 was to commence on August 14, 2026; this was deferred to August 27, 2027. The new prompt on the website shows that the “GATE online application registration will start soon” Candidates preparing to appear for the February 2027 examinations must visit the official website for the latest updates.
GATE 2027 Important Dates
The new dates for students to register for GATE 2027 will be announced soon. Check the revised dates for the GATE 2027 registration process.
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Activity
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Date*
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Opening Date of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)
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14th August 2026
27th August 2026
TBA
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Closing Date of REGULAR online registration (without late fee)
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21st September 2026
September 27, 2026
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Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration (with late fee)
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30th September 2026
October 5, 2026
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Opening Date of GATE 2027 Application rectification
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October 14, 2026
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Closing Date of GATE 2027 Application rectification
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October 21, 2026
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City allotment notification
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January 4, 2027
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Admit Card download
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TBA
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GATE 2027 Examinations
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February 6, 2027
February 7, 2027
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February 13, 2027
February 14, 2027
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February 20, 2027
February 21, 2027
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Announcement of results
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March 19, 2027
When will GATE 2027 Registration Process Begin
There is no clarification yet on the specific date of the GATE 2027 registration process. According to the schedule released, the last registration commencement date mentioned - August 27, 2026 has been struck down, and the new date status is To be Announced (TBA)
GATE 2027 Registration Through DigiLocker
From this year onwards, registration for GATE 2027 through the DigiLocker portal is mandatory for all Indian Nationals applying. Students are required to create or update their verified DigiLocker account before the commencement of the GATE 2027 registration process. IIT Madras has also provided candidates with a tutorial on the steps to follow to complete the DigiLocker verification process.
Steps to Create a Folder in DigiLocker
To create a DigiLocker for the GATE 2027 application form, follow the steps provided below:
Step 1: Visit the official DigiLocker - digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the Drive in the Menu option on the homepage
Step 3: Select the Create New Folder section and name it "GATE2027"
Step 4: Upload required documents and complete the process
GATE 2027: Registration Fee
Once the registration process begins, students are required to submit the application fee as per the category. The fee for the regular and extended period is provided below.
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Category
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Regular Period
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During the Extended Period
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Female/SC/ST/PwD* candidates (per test paper)
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Rs 1,000
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Rs 1500
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All other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper)
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Rs 2000
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Rs 2500
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.