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GATE 2027 Registration Delayed, Revised Dates Expected Soon at gate2027.iitm.ac.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 06:49 IST

IIT Madras has delayed the GATE 2027 registration process. The link to the GOAPS Portal, which was to open on August 27, 2026, has been further delayed. Check the latest updates here. 

GATE 2027 Registration Delayed
GATE 2027 Registration Delayed
Register for Result Updates

GATE 2027 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has delayed the GATE 2027 registration process. The registration process, which was supposed to commence on August 27, 2027, has been delayed until further notice. This is the second delay in the commencement of the GATE 2027 registration and application process.

The GATE 2027 registration date has been removed from the official website of GATE at gate2027.iitm.ac.in. As per the schedule issued earlier, the registration and application process for GATE 2027 was to commence on August 14, 2026; this was deferred to August 27, 2027. The new prompt on the website shows that the “GATE online application registration will start soon” Candidates preparing to appear for the February 2027 examinations must visit the official website for the latest updates.

GATE 2027 Important Dates

The new dates for students to register for GATE 2027 will be announced soon. Check the revised dates for the GATE 2027 registration process.

Activity

Date*

Opening Date of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)

14th August 2026

27th August 2026

TBA

Closing Date of REGULAR online registration (without late fee)

21st September 2026

September 27, 2026

Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration (with late fee)

30th September 2026

October 5, 2026

Opening Date of GATE 2027 Application rectification

October 14, 2026

Closing Date of GATE 2027 Application rectification

October 21, 2026

City allotment notification

January 4, 2027

Admit Card download

TBA

GATE 2027 Examinations

February 6, 2027

February 7, 2027

February 13, 2027

February 14, 2027

February 20, 2027

February 21, 2027

Announcement of results

March 19, 2027

When will GATE 2027 Registration Process Begin

There is no clarification yet on the specific date of the GATE 2027 registration process. According to the schedule released, the last registration commencement date mentioned - August 27, 2026 has been struck down, and the new date status is To be Announced (TBA) 

GATE 2027 Registration Through DigiLocker

From this year onwards, registration for GATE 2027 through the DigiLocker portal is mandatory for all Indian Nationals applying. Students are required to create or update their verified DigiLocker account before the commencement of the GATE 2027 registration process. IIT Madras has also provided candidates with a tutorial on the steps to follow to complete the DigiLocker verification process.

Steps to Create a Folder in DigiLocker

To create a DigiLocker for the GATE 2027 application form, follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Visit the official DigiLocker - digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Drive in the Menu option on the homepage

Step 3: Select the Create New Folder section and name it "GATE2027"

Step 4: Upload required documents and complete the process

GATE 2027: Registration Fee

Once the registration process begins, students are required to submit the application fee as per the category. The fee for the regular and extended period is provided below. 

Category

Regular Period

During the Extended Period

Female/SC/ST/PwD* candidates (per test paper)

Rs 1,000

Rs 1500

All other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper)

Rs 2000

Rs 2500

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Aug 28, 2026, 06:49 IST

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