GATE Registration 2023 To End Soon, Apply for PG Engineering Entrance Exam at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE Registration 2023: As per recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 registration window without any late fee on 30th September 2022. Candidates who are yet to apply for GATE 2023 can fill out the application form at gate.iitk.ac.in.

As per the released date, the last date for GATE registration 2023 with late fee is 7th October. To complete the GATE registration, candidates will have to pay the registration fee. Once the GATE 2023 application portal closes, candidates will be allowed to rectify the errors in the registration form till 20th October.

How To Register for GATE 2023?

The PG Engineering Entrance Exam is scheduled to be held on 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th February 2023. To appear in the GATE 2023 exam, candidates will have to apply in online mode on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. Go through the steps to register for GATE 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in.

2nd Step - Click on the - Apply online link, available on the homepage.

3rd Step - Now, register by using mobile number, name and email id.

4th Step - Log in using the credentials and complete the application for GATE 2023 by filling personal details and upload the documents.

5th Step - To submit the form pay the application fee by using debit card, credit card.

About Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will conduct GATE 2023 for 29 papers. Candidates can also choose the two paper combinations from a list of combinations of papers. Each GATE 2023 paper will be held for 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks) and the other paper covers the individual syllabus (85 marks). GATE 2023 is conducted to select candidates for admission in PG engineering courses. Apart from that, GATE scores are considered during PSU recruitments as well.

Also Read: JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared at josaa.nic.in