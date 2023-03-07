GATE Result 2023 To Be Announced Next Week, Check Date and Steps To Download Scorecard Here

GATE Result 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will declare the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 result by next week. As per the announced date, GATE result 2023 will be announced on March 16 in online mode. Once released, candidates will be able to check the GATE 2023 result at gate.iitk.ac.in. However, the scorecard of GATE 2023 will be released on March 21.

Candidates can download their GATE result 2023 by using the required login credentials - email address/enrollment ID and password. The exam conducting authority prepares the GATE 2023 result based on the marks secured by the candidates in the entrance exam. This year, GATE was conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12.

GATE 2023 Dates

Events Dates GATE result March 16, 2023 GATE scorecard March 21, 2023 GATE February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023

How To Download GATE Scorecard 2023?

IIT Kanpur releases the GATE result in online mode on the official website. To download the GATE result 2023, candidates have to use their login credentials. They can go through the steps to download the scorecard of GATE 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of GATE - gate.iitk.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link - GATE Result 2023.

3rd Step - A login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter email address/enrollment ID and password.

5th Step - The GATE 2023 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

6th Step - Download GATE result and take a print out of the same.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on GATE Result 2023?

As per the previous year's update, it is expected that the GATE scorecard will have the following information -

Name of the candidate

GATE registration number

Marks secured

GATE Score

All India Rank (AIR) in paper

GATE Examination Paper and Code

GATE Qualifying Marks

