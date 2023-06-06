Gauhati University PGET Applications 2023 Commence at gauhati.ac.in, Know How to Apply Here

PGET 2023 Applications: Gauhati University has commenced the admission application process for its Post Graduate Entrance Test (PGET) entrance exam for admission into various postgraduate programmes in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the Gauhati University PG courses can submit their applications by filling out the application form through the official portal- gauhati.ac.in.
As per the details provided on the website, the last date to apply for the PGET exam is June 20, 2023. Candidates are required to make the online payment of the prescribed application fee to submit their applications. The examination authority will conduct the PGET exam from July 15 to 17, 2023.
PGET 2023 Dates
Candidates appearing for the Post Graduate Entrance Test for the academic year 2023-24 can check the dates related to the exam in the table mentioned below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Commencement of PGET applications 2023
|
June 5, 2023
|
PGET applications close
|
June 20, 2023 (midnight 12)
|
Availability of PGET admit cards
|
July 1, 2023, onwards
|
PGET exam 2023
|
July 15 to 17, 2023
|
Release of rank lists
|
July 29, 2023
|
Date of admissions
|
August 3 to 4, 2023
|
Commencement of new batch
|
August 7, 2023
How to fill out the PGET exam 2023 application form online?
Interested candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill out the admission application form.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Gauhati University - gauhati.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the admission tab available on top right corner on the homepage
Step 3: Now, click on the direct link to register for PGET 2023 exam
Step 4: Fill out the required details in the space provided
Step 5: Upload the necessary documents in the given format
Step 6: Make the payment of application fee and submit the PGET application form 2023
Step 7: Download and print a hard copy of it for future use
Also Read: CUET UG 2023 Candidates Urge LG to Facilitate Exam Centers in Jammu and Kashmir Instead of Punjab