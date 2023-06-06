Gauhati University PGET Applications 2023 Commence at gauhati.ac.in, Know How to Apply Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

PGET 2023 Applications: Gauhati University has commenced the admission application process for its Post Graduate Entrance Test (PGET) entrance exam for admission into various postgraduate programmes in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the Gauhati University PG courses can submit their applications by filling out the application form through the official portal- gauhati.ac.in.

As per the details provided on the website, the last date to apply for the PGET exam is June 20, 2023. Candidates are required to make the online payment of the prescribed application fee to submit their applications. The examination authority will conduct the PGET exam from July 15 to 17, 2023.

PGET 2023 Dates

Candidates appearing for the Post Graduate Entrance Test for the academic year 2023-24 can check the dates related to the exam in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Commencement of PGET applications 2023 June 5, 2023 PGET applications close June 20, 2023 (midnight 12) Availability of PGET admit cards July 1, 2023, onwards PGET exam 2023 July 15 to 17, 2023 Release of rank lists July 29, 2023 Date of admissions August 3 to 4, 2023 Commencement of new batch August 7, 2023

How to fill out the PGET exam 2023 application form online?

Interested candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill out the admission application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gauhati University - gauhati.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admission tab available on top right corner on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on the direct link to register for PGET 2023 exam

Step 4: Fill out the required details in the space provided

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents in the given format

Step 6: Make the payment of application fee and submit the PGET application form 2023

Step 7: Download and print a hard copy of it for future use

