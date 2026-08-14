Gautam Buddh Nagar Administration asks Noida Schools To Put A 60-minute Cap On Screen Time For Students

Schools in Noida and Greater Noida have received a fresh directive from the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration. The new rule sets a clear daily cap on screen time for students to protect their eyes and overall health. Parents had shared that children were spending four to five hours in front of screens every single day; The district has now stepped in with clear limits and easy to follow rules for every school. Schools now have to plan daily screen time carefully for every student. Primary students will only get 30 minutes each day while upper primary students will get 60 minutes. Read the article to get further details.

Reasons Behind the New Screen Time Cap

Parents associations raised repeated concerns about schools running full lessons on smart boards. Teachers were using these boards to display textbooks all day. They were also using them for classwork questions-answers rounds and homework review. The continuous use of smart boards in schools was hurting students' health in many ways. Children were reporting eye strain headaches and developing short sightedness. Many students showed lower concentration levels. Other physical and behavioral changes were also showing up in students. The administration noted that digital boards are only a supplementary teaching aid. They are supposed to make learning better. They should never replace reading sports or classroom activities that shape a child’s overall growth.