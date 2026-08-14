Gautam Buddh Nagar Administration asks Noida Schools To Put A 60-minute Cap On Screen Time For Students
Gautam Buddh Nagar administration directs schools in Noida to limit daily screen time for primary students to 30 minutes and upper primary students to 60 minutes to protect student health. Read the article to know more details.
Schools in Noida and Greater Noida have received a fresh directive from the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration. The new rule sets a clear daily cap on screen time for students to protect their eyes and overall health. Parents had shared that children were spending four to five hours in front of screens every single day; The district has now stepped in with clear limits and easy to follow rules for every school. Schools now have to plan daily screen time carefully for every student. Primary students will only get 30 minutes each day while upper primary students will get 60 minutes. Read the article to get further details.
Reasons Behind the New Screen Time Cap
Parents associations raised repeated concerns about schools running full lessons on smart boards. Teachers were using these boards to display textbooks all day. They were also using them for classwork questions-answers rounds and homework review. The continuous use of smart boards in schools was hurting students' health in many ways. Children were reporting eye strain headaches and developing short sightedness. Many students showed lower concentration levels. Other physical and behavioral changes were also showing up in students. The administration noted that digital boards are only a supplementary teaching aid. They are supposed to make learning better. They should never replace reading sports or classroom activities that shape a child’s overall growth.
New Rules Schools Must Follow Now
The Gautam Buddh Nagar School guidelines say teachers should use smart boards only to explain difficult concepts or show short videos and necessary teaching material. Digital boards in classrooms must return to being occasional tools. Schools must use blackboards, whiteboards or greenboards for writing tasks and student participation.
The administration has also directed schools to follow the 20-20 rule. After every 20 minutes of screen time a child must look at an object at least 20 feet away for 20 seconds. Screens need correct brightness. Classrooms need proper lighting and natural light. Students must sit at a safe distance from the board at all times.
Schools will conduct student eye health check ups every quarter and share reports with parents. The directives cover all government aided and private schools in the district. Schools must also add digital free periods and digital zero days to the weekly plan. Activity based learning reading sports and group discussions must return to the daily routine. Designated magistrates and nodal officers will follow these rules. The goal is to balance screen use with traditional learning and give every child safer classrooms along with healthier daily habits.
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